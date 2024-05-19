MMA Knockout

UFC 304: Lerone Murphy Eyes Manchester For Next Fight After Defeating Edson Barboza

Fresh off a decision win against Edson Barboza, Lerone Murphy wants a step up in competition.

Zain Bando

Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Josh Culibao (blue gloves)
Jul 22, 2023; London, UNITED KINGDOM; Lerone Murphy (red gloves) fights Josh Culibao (blue gloves) / Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

Newly minted UFC featherweight contender Lerone Murphy kept his unbeaten record intact Saturday night with a one-sided, five-round unanimous decision win against long-time Octagon veteran Edson Barboza in the main event of UFC Vegas 92 in Las Vegas.

Speaking on the post-fight show, Murphy, who entered the bout No. 14 in the UFC featherweight rankings and improved to 6-0 in the UFC, is eying UFC 304 in Manchester, England, for his next fight, he said.

"I would love to fight there," Murphy said regarding his interest in his home country. "Let me see what damage I've got [from the fight] really cause I'm obviously still full of adrenaline and stuff like that. But, yeah, hopefully I can heal up and get on that card. I want to stay active and definitely want to fight on that Manchester card. Let me heal up, get in the ice bath, get some good recovery and see what happens."

UFC News: Lerone Murphy Survives Early Scare, Defeats Edson Barboza in Las Vegas

Murphy handed Barboza his fourth loss in his last six fights, as Barboza competed in his 20th UFC appearance dating back to 2010. Barboza is best known for his highlight-reel finishes, most notably knocking out Shane Burgos and Terry Etim, to name a few. Barboza has also competed against former interim champions Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje, adding to a laundry list of competitors during his decade-plus stint in the promotion.

Meanwhile, Murphy extended his winning streak to 14, as Barboza was the biggest name Murphy has competed against thus far in his career, looking to add to a prominent legacy of British UFC fighters, including Michael Bisping, Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinall.

