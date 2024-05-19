UFC News: Lerone Murphy Survives Early Scare, Defeats Edson Barboza in Las Vegas
Lerone Murphy added to his unbeaten record and secured the biggest win of his career when he bested Edson Barboza in a UFC Fight Night main event in Las Vegas.
UFC 304 News: Dana White Announces 2 Massive Title Fights for England Event
"The Miracle" has long been touted as one of the featherweight division's most promising talents, and after collecting six wins in the UFC the 32-year-old was finally given a chance to break into the rankings with a matchup against Barboza.
The Brazilian's previous main event saw Barboza score an incredible comeback-win against Sodiq Yusuff, and "Junior" closed out the first round of the fight with Murphy by landing a nasty up kick just before the bell.
UFC News: Featherweight Banger Added to Las Vegas Fight Night in July
Murphy did well to recover in between rounds from what could have been a fight-ending blow, and the 32-year-old went on to take control of the bout and largely get the best of Barboza on the feet before he was declared the winner via unanimous decision.
Barboza entered the night as the UFC's #12-ranked featherweight after he picked up back-to-back wins last year, and come next week Murphy should hold a Top 15 spot in one of the promotion's deepest divisions.
Murphy's huge victory capped off an exciting night of action that included a first-round knockout from Khaos Williams in the co-main event, and the main card also opened with the first submission-win of Angela Hill's career when she forced Luana Pinheiro to tap to a guillotine choke.
Bellator News: Cédric Doumbé Confronts Ex-UFC Champ after Huge Win in Paris
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.