UFC 304 Main Event Confirmed? Jon Anik's Cryptic Tweet to Rumored Title Contender
Belal Muhammad could be headed to Manchester, England, for a presumed title fight at UFC 304.
Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall 2 Start Time, Date, Betting Odds, and Full Card
In a Tweet on May 14, veteran UFC commentator Jon Anik appeared to confirm that Muhammad will star at UFC 304:
Fans have been ruminating about the next welterweight title shot for some time. With his nine-fight win streak, Muhammed appeared to be the only viable contender for champion Leon Edwards. But when names like Shavkat Rakhmonov and Khamzat Chimaev were thrown around in a rumored fight with Edwards at UFC 300, some hope was lost for 'Bully's' claim to the title.
Muhammad has been heavily campaigning for his title shot since his April 2023 victory over Gilbert Burns. "There's no denying me now," Muhammad told reporters after UFC 288.
Still, some fighters are decrying Muhammad's claim to the title.
Colby Covington: 'Racist' Belal Muhammad Undeserving of Title Shot
Speaking to Submission Radio on May 13, 'Chaos' branded Muhammad a "racist" and called him out for a fight at 170 lbs:
Colby Covington Targets Top-Ranked Rival, 'Legacy Fight' with Ex-UFC Champion
"I would like Belal," Covington remarked. "He's talked a lot of smack. I want that racist to catch a fade. 'Remember the Racist'. He's out there saying that I only got my title shot 'because of white privilege'. ... Now he's squatting on his ranking," Covington added. "...How long has he sat out? He sat up for over a year. He’s squatting on his ranking. That’s not right, guys - He’s squatting. He doesn’t deserve it. What does he deserve? What has he done lately? When was his last fight?"
Covington says this despite his lengthy hiatus between fighting Jorge Masvidal in March 2022 and his title shot against Edwards in December 2023, which lasted 651 days (while keeping his top-five ranking). To date (14/05/24), Muhammad has been inactive for 354 days. If 'Remember The Name' fights Edwards on July 28, he'll have been inactive for 449 days.
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.