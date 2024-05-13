Colby Covington Targets Top-Ranked Rival, 'Legacy Fight' with Ex-UFC Champion
Former interim UFC welterweight titleholder Colby Covington has two high-profile names in mind for his next appearance in the Octagon.
“Chaos” returned from a layoff of nearly two years last December to challenge Leon Edwards at UFC 296, but a lackluster performance in that fight saw Covington fall short in his third crack at undisputed UFC gold.
The 36-year-old still holds a #4 ranking in the UFC welterweight division, and during a recent Submission Radio interview Covington indicated he’d like to finally settle things with #2-ranked Belal Muhammad for his next fight.
“I would like Belal,” Covington said. “He’s talked a lot of smack. I want that racist to catch a fade…Now he’s squatting on his ranking guys, he should have to come out and fight. I think we should fight, I think that’s the fight that should be next. He doesn’t deserve a title fight…He’s sat out for over a year.
Muhammad and Covington dominated MMA headlines for several weeks thanks to an intense back-and-forth that also involved UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik, and although “Remember the Name” might like to settle that dispute in the cage he’s also been actively campaigning for the next crack at welterweight king Edwards.
A matchup between Covington and Muhammad would make a lot of sense if the latter fighter does get passed over for a title shot, but “Chaos” also suggested he’d be interested in welcoming former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira to the welterweight division.
“I want legacy fights. I think a guy like Charles Oliveira makes sense. He was out there saying the other day that he wants to come up to welterweight…Charles Oliveira, you want this fight? You wanna really come up to welterweight, you want big fights? Let’s see if you’re about it or if you’re just talk.”
Oliveira’s camp did suggest ahead of UFC 300 that the Brazilian was interested in pursuing big fights at welterweight in the future, and after losing a split decision to Arman Tsarukyan the former champion could decide to test his skills in a higher weight class.
It remains to be seen what the UFC has planned for Covington following his latest failed bid to claim UFC gold, but if a high-profile matchup with Muhammad or Oliveira does materialize fans will likely be as invested in any pre-fight trash talk from "Chaos" as they are in the fight itself.
