Tom Aspinall says fight news is coming and he’s no Michael Chandler
Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall believes fight fans are making a bad assessment by comparing him to Michael Chandler.
Aspinall currently sits as the longest-reigning interim champion in company history, as he waits for a shot at an undisputed belt. Heavyweight champion Jon Jones shows no sign of fighting anytime soon, and UFC fans have drawn comparisons between Aspinall and Chandler.
Chandler notoriously sat out of the sport for years waiting for a fight with Conor McGregor, which never came to fruition. Aspinall believes they're nothing alike.
Sean O'Malley gives honest take on Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira
Tom Aspinall dismisses comparisons to Michael Chandler, confirms next fight is being announced soon
Speaking with Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen on Good Guy/Bad Guy, Aspinall explained exactly why he's not like Chandler.
"I'm not looking to fight Jon Jones," Aspinall clarified. "I'm looking to fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship. That's what I want to be, I want to be the UFC's undisputed heavyweight champion.
"I see a lot of people comparing me to Michael Chandler. . . I'm not waiting for one fight, I'm not trying to fight one guy... I'm trying to fight all the guys! I'm trying to be the guy at heavyweight who takes out everybody."
As to whom he fights as champion, Aspinall says it doesn't matter.
"It doesn't matter who it is: Ciryl Gane, [Alexander] Volkov rematch, [Jailton] Almeida, Derrick Lewis, Brock Lesnar, whoever it is, I don't care. I want to fight everybody, fight as much as possible, get some excitement back in this division, and let's not talk about Jon Jones anymore, man.
". . . I'm the active guy, I'm going to fight somebody, and that's going to be announced very soon."
If Aspinall really does have a fight lined up, fans can expect the announcement during the UFC 316 or 317 broadcasts.
Either the UFC and Aspinall are being coy about a Jones fight, or Aspinall is fighting another name, likely for Jones' vacant heavyweight title, since the Brit confirmed he won't fight for anything but the undisputed title.
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC announces return to Paris with huge implications
- UFC 316 "Countdown" gets fans hyped for Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley 2
- UFC Vegas 107 headliner Maycee Barber releases statement after health scare
- Erin Blanchfield scolds Maycee Barber after last-minute UFC Vegas 107 cancellation
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.