Dustin Poirier's retirement card reportedly adds banger fight
UFC 318 has caught a lot of flak for being a lackluster PPV, but reports of a featherweight addition lend some strength to the New Orleans event.
Headlined by Dustin Poirier's retirement trilogy against Max Holloway, UFC 318 looks a little weak, with eleven fights announced thus far, and hardly any household names.
A new report suggests an elite featherweight matchup is coming to the card...
Tom Aspinall says fight news is coming and he’s no Michael Chandler
Report: Dan Ige vs. Patricio Pitbull added to UFC 318
Dan Ige is set to take on ex-Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull at UFC 318 in New Orleans. The news was first reported by Léo Guimaraes, and later given credence by MMA Junkie.
Pitbull made his UFC debut at UFC 314, where he was on the losing end of a decision to Yair Rodriguez. Perhaps joining the promotion a little too late into his career, Pitbull failed to pick up the pace and let Rodriguez pull ahead on the scorecards, almost losing by TKO in the process.
With the introduction of Ige-Pitbull, UFC 318 is up to twelve fights (subject to change):
- Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier; light BMF
- Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen; middle
- Dan Ige vs. Patricio Pitbull; feather reported
- Adam Fugitt vs. Islam Dulatov; welter
- Ikram Aliskerov vs. Brunno Ferreira; middle
- Neil Magny vs. Gunnar Nelson; welter
- Kyler Phillips vs. Vinicius Oliveira; bantam
- Carli Judice vs. Nicolle Caliari; fly
- Jimmy Crute vs. Marcin Prachnio; light heavy
- Francisco Prado vs. Nikolay Veretennikov; welter
- Michael Johnson vs. Daniel Zellhuber; light
- Ateba Gautier vs. Robert Valentin; middle
More MMA Knockout News
- Sean O'Malley gives honest take on Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira
- UFC announces return to Paris with huge implications
- UFC 316 "Countdown" gets fans hyped for Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley 2
- UFC Vegas 107 headliner Maycee Barber releases statement after health scare
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.