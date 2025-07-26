UFC 319 receives massive surprise co-main fight
It looks like UFC 319's co-main event will feature a featherweight title eliminator, in the absence of No. 1-ranked Movsar Evloev.
The Chicago-based PPV features the middleweight title fight between reigning champion Dricus du Plessis and challenger Khamzat Chimaev. Fans were concerned with the status of the card, since the promotion was advertising the main card without a co-main event.
Thankfully, due to a breaking news announcement on the UFC Abu Dhabi broadcast, the UFC 319 co-main event is official, and it is a huge fight...
Lerone Murphy vs. Aaron Pico is official for UFC 319
In a shock twist, Lerone Murphy is stepping in for Movsar Evloev against Aaron Pico. Evloev vs. Pico was originally scheduled for UFC Abu Dhabi, and fans expected it to be rescheduled for UFC 319.
Murphy (16-0-1) has been on a steady rise in the UFC, last defeating Josh Emmett earlier this year. He's one of a few names coming up for Alexander Volkanovski's next title defense, but fans believed he needed one more test.
He'll get one in former Bellator standout Pico, a boxer with incredible knockout power. UFC 319 now appears complete, with 12 fights scheduled for August 16.
- Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev; middle title
- Lerone Murphy vs. Aaron Pico; feather
- Tim Elliott vs. Kai Asakura; fly
- Jared Cannonier vs. Michael Page; middle
- Geoff Neal vs. Carlos Prates; welter
- Karine Silva vs. JJ Aldrich; fly
- Alexanderr Hernandez vs. Chase Hooper; light
- Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Bryan Battle; middle
- Jessica Andrade vs. Lupita Godinez; straw
- Gerald Meerschaert vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk; middle
- King Green vs. Diego Ferreira; light
- Edson Barboza vs. Drakkar Klose; light
