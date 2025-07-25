UFC Abu Dhabi: Whittaker vs. de Ridder full card, odds, start time, how to watch
The UFC continues its weekly schedule by heading international, this time for a Fight Night installment from Abu Dhabi featuring a pair of championship-seeking middleweights in a five-round non-title fight between former champion Robert Whittaker and Reinier de Ridder in the night's main event.
Whittaker (26-8 MMA, 17-6 UFC) seeks his first win since last June, as his last fight saw him lose to UFC 319 middleweight title challenger, Khamzat Chimaev, last fall. Whittaker is 3-3 over his last 6 fights, which includes losses to current UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis and former champion Israel Adesanya.
Whittaker Sends Harsh Critique To RDR
Whittaker told MMAJunkie Wednesday that despite de Ridder's (20-2 MMA, 3-0 UFC) impressive track record, beating him is easier said than done.
"He hasn't fought anyone like me," Whittaker said. "Landing my mitts and my getting my hands on him, that's the plan. I'm fast. My striking I think is better than his. So I've got to find the holes, the openings, and close them up."
De Ridder took offense to Whittaker's comments, suggesting the fight won't need to go the distance for him to win.
"Nah," de Ridder said, per MMAJunkie. "I think that's just kind of what I do. "See if I can get him tired, then the both of us might be tired in the last couple rounds."
READ MORE: UFC Abu Dhabi fight picks & predictions for Robert Whittaker vs. Reinier de Ridder
RDR Remains Confident Entering Whittaker Fight
De Ridder doesn't trust the oddsmakers either. As of Friday afternoon, DraftKings Sportsbook has Whittaker as a slight favorite.
Check out the full bout order and odds below, including the main event. They are subject to change.
Main Card (Start time 3 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ABC)
- Main Event: Robert Whittaker (-155) vs. Reinier de Ridder (+130), middleweight
- Co-Main Event: Petr Yan (-380) vs. Marcus McGhee (+300), bantamweight
- Sharabutdin Magomedov (-650) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (+470), middleweight
- Asu Almabayev (-125) vs. Jose Ochoa (+105), flyweight
- Nikita Krylov (-198) vs. Bogdan Guskov (+164), light heavyweight
Preliminary Card (Start time Noon ET, ESPN+, ESPN)
- Featured Prelim: Bryce Mitchell (-142) vs. Said Nurmagomedov (+120), bantamweight
- Muslim Salikhov (+400) vs. Carlos Leal Miranda (-535), welterweight
- Davey Grant (+295) vs. Da’Mon Blackshear (-375), bantamweight
- Amanda Ribas (-205) vs. Tabatha Ricci (+170), strawweight
- Ibo Aslan (-298) vs. Billy Elekana (+240), light heavyweight
- Mohammad Yahya (+310) vs. Steven Nguyen (-395), featherweight
- Martin Buday (+245) vs. Marcus Almeida (-305), heavyweight
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
