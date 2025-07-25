Paddy Pimblett brutally shuts down No. 1 UFC contender fight
If Paddy Pimblett has his way, he'd rather fight a UFC legend than the current No. 1-ranked lightweight contender in his next appearance.
'The Baddy' is still undefeated among the ranks of the UFC, having last mauled Michael Chandler in their contest at UFC 314. Now, Pimblett could stake his claim for a title shot with Ilia Topuria, given their mixed history, but he's eyeing a contender fight instead.
Two names come to mind, but Pimblett thinks one is a much bigger opportunity than the other, despite being lower ranked.
Paddy Pimblett snubs Arman Tsarukyan in favor of eliminator fight with Justin Gaethje
Speaking with One on One MMA, Pimblett explained the difference between fighting Justin Gaethje and Arman Tsarukyan. The latter of whom is the No. 1-ranked lightweight fighter.
"Arman's a very good fighter, but no one cares about him," Pimblett said. "People just look at him and think, 'Yeah, you s--- yourself about fighting Islam, you talk a big game but don't back it up.' But everyone knows Justin Gaethje's a f------ banger.
"Everyone knows fighting Justin Gaethje you're gonna have a fight. And he's a legend, Arman isn't. So I'd love to fight another legend in Justin Gaethje."
Top-ranked lightweights appear to be at a crossroads. Champion Ilia Topuria doesn't want to fight Tsarukyan, nor does Pimblett. However, Gaethje has hinted that he may retire if the UFC plans to match him with Pimblett.
Hopefully, fans get the fights they want to see, which, aligning with Pimblett's sentiment, would be 'The Baddy' vs. 'The Highlight.'
