UFC Champion Alexander Volkanovski targets undefeated contender for next title fight

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski is looking to stay active this year after regaining his title with a win in April at UFC 314 at Kaseya Center in Miami, FL, against Diego Lopes.
Volkanovski doesn't have an outright preference about who he fights next, but he does want it to be a worthy title challenger, primarily one he has yet to face.
One of those names, of course, is Movsar Evloev. The featherweight contender was slated to fight Aaron Pico at UFC Abu Dhabi this Saturday, but an undisclosed injury has delayed the fight further, which leaves the champion in limbo about his immediate UFC title fight future.
“I guess that’s what is happening, which is unfortunate because as I’ve said, I’ve made it clear that I believe he should be next," Volkanovski told Main Event TV. "He deserves it, and I know that he was gonna get the title shot if he was to win that fight. So now that sort of puts a spanner in the works."
Volkanovski Seeks Evloev Fight When Healthy
Volkanovski says it's unclear which direction the UFC goes next, as he is waiting for further clarification.
“What happens from here, are they pushing the fight back, is someone gonna replace him, or the winner of that fight ends up being who I face, so it leaves things up in the air for me, but we’ll see what happens," Volkanovski said.
Volkanovski Is Down For All Challengers
Volkanovski adds that there are other deserving contenders if the promotion opts not to give Evloev a title shot with another win.
“It’s all up in the air," Volkanovski said. "There are some guys, if you had your Lerone Murphy, Arnold Allen, there are some other guys who are right up there, if they were to fill in as a late replacement and get a win, I’m sure the UFC are gonna [give them a title shot]."
For now, the rest of the MMA community continues to wait alongside Volkanovski to see what happens at 145 pounds.
