UFC 321: Aspinall vs. Gane full card, odds, start time, how to watch
The UFC returns to Abu Dhabi for its annual October pay-per-view extravaganza, and this year's card is no exception. Initially a 14-fight card, 13 fights will commence Saturday morning and afternoon (in the U.S.) with a championship doubleheader to top it all off.
The main event features UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall finally making his first title defense since being granted undisputed status this summer, as he'll face former two-time title challenger Ciryl Gane. Gane (13-2 MMA) was the former UFC Interim Heavyweight Champion before his loss to then-champion Francis Ngannou (18-3 MMA). One win was all it took for Gane to earn a second attempt, as he fell victim to Jon Jones (28-1, 1 NC MMA) at UFC 285.
Aspinall (15-3 MMA) isn't overlooking Gane but is confident he will walk away victorious, regardless of how the fight materializes.
Tom Aspinall Predicts How First UFC Title Defense Will Play Out
“I am happy to let the fight play out completely organically,” Aspinall told reporters at the pre-fight presser Thursday. “Whatever comes available, I will take it, and I will try my best to get the finish.”
Gane says he respects what Aspinall has done in the UFC, but plans to usher in a new era at heavyweight with an upset to remember.
“Everybody knows the strengths of Tom Aspinall,” Gane said. “But everybody knows my strengths, so we will see this Saturday who’s gonna manage to do well in this situation.”
In the co-headliner, Mackenzie Dern (15-5 MMA) will attempt to make it two-straight against Virna Jandiroba (22-3 MMA) and win the UFC Strawweight Championship in doing so.
“It’s possible for me to beat her because I’ve done it once,” Dern said. “We’re completely different fighters nowadays. She went on this amazing win streak after I broke my nose. So, I went through adversity in that fight and came out strong, so that’s just kind of what I took from not just that fight, but all my fights after that to see what you can get through, keep your opponent through.”
Jandiroba said the fight means a lot to her, as she plans to stay focused by correcting her mistakes while making Dern come to her, she said via translation.
“It’s a rematch I’ve wanted to do for a long time,” Jandiroba said. “It’s the cherry on the cake, I get to avenge that fight for the title. And I asked the universe, and he gave me the best possible [opportunity].”
The betting odds alongside the event's bout order can be found below, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds are subject to change.
The event takes place from Etihad Arena, the UFC'a destination arena for shows in the region.
Is UFC 321 A Traditional PPV Start Time In The U.S.?
UFC 321 Full Card + Odds
Main card (Start time 2 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)
- Main Event: Tom Aspinall (-355) vs. Ciryl Gane (+280), Aspinall's UFC heavyweight title
- Co-Main Event: Virna Jandiroba (+130) vs. Mackenzie Dern (-155), vacant UFC strawweight title
- Umar Nurmagomedov (-625) vs. Mario Bautista (+455), bantamweight
- Alexander Volkov (+185) vs. Jailton Almeida (-225), heavyweight
- Aleksandar Rakic (-105) vs. Azamat Murzakanov (-115), light heavyweight
Preliminary card (Start time 10 a.m. ET, ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass)
- Featured Prelim: Nasrat Haqparast (115) vs. Quillan Salkilld (-105), lightweight
- Ikram Aliskerov (-258) vs. Jun Yong Park (+210), middleweight
- Ludovit Klein (-142) vs. Mateusz Rebecki (+120), lightweight
- Valter Walker (-350) vs. Louie Sutherland (+285), heavyweight
- Nathaniel Wood (+124) vs. Jose Miguel Delgado (-148), featherweight
- Hamdy Abdelwahab (-425) vs. Chris Barnett (+330), heavyweight
- Azat Maksum (-350) vs. Mitch Raposo (+300), flyweight
- Jaqueline Amorim (-425) vs. Mizuki Inoue (+330), strawweight
