UFC 321 prelim fight card picks & predictions for Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane
The UFC returns to Abu Dhabi, UAE on Saturday (October 25) for UFC 321, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 8 of the card’s prelim fights.
The event is headlined by a heavyweight title bout between two of the division’s former interim champions in Ciryl Gane and Tom Aspinall, who is set to kick off his reign as undisputed champion following Jon Jones’ retirement during the summer.
The night’s co-main event will see a new fighter claim UFC gold, as Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern are set to meet and crown a new strawweight queen after Weili Zhang vacated her belt to move up in weight and challenge Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 322.
UFC 321 Preliminary Card Predictions
Nasrat Haqparast vs. Quillan Salkilld
This late addition to UFC 321 features two surging fighters looking to continue their respective win streaks, and I’ll slightly lean with Salkilld to extend an undefeated start to his UFC career.
(Pick: Salkilld)
Ikram Aliskerov vs. Jun Yong Park
I’m tempted to pick Park to use his grappling and grind out an upset here, but if Aliskerov can keep things standing then he should hold a pretty clear advantage in this fight.
(Pick: Aliskerov)
Ludovit Klein vs. Mateusz Rebecki
This all-European lightweight clash probably deserves a bit more attention than it’s currently getting, and I expect that Klein will get his hand raised after what will hopefully be one of the more entertaining fights on the UFC 321 prelims.
(Pick: Klein)
Valter Walker vs. Louie Sutherland
I’m still unsure about how high Walker can climb in the heavyweight division, but a matchup with a debuting fighter in Sutherland provides a decent chance for “The Clean Monster” to extend his incredible submission streak.
(Pick: Walker)
Nathaniel Wood vs. Jose Miguel Delgado
This may be the most underrated matchup at UFC 321, and I’m slightly leaning with Wood to overcome a reach and height disadvantage and hand Delgado what would be his first UFC loss.
(Pick: Wood)
Hamdy Abelwahab vs. Chris Barnett
There’s always the chance that Barnett could end this by landing some wild technique, but I have to pick Abdelwahab to win what may end up being a very slow-paced heavyweight fight.
(Pick: Abelwahab)
Azat Maksum vs. Mitch Raposo
With both men coming into this matchup looking to snap two-fight skids, I favor Maksum to get back on track after some tough matchups and potentially bring Raposo’s UFC run to a premature end in the process.
(Pick: Maksum)
Jaqueline Amorim vs. Mizuki Inoue
I’d love to see Inoue return and finally get some momentum going in the UFC, but a two-year layoff doesn’t bode well when she’s set to take on a dangerous opponent that’s won her last four fights via finish.
(Pick: Amorim)
MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC 321 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage tomorrow for main card predictions as well as live results and highlights on fight night.
