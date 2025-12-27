UFC's Joe Rogan says Alex Pereira's next fight could be against former interim champ

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan is fascinated by what's next for Alex Pereira, who regained his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship in his rematch against Magomed Ankalaev in October at UFC 320.

With Pereira publicly stating the UFC's White House event is a "no go," Rogan said on a recent edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, the promotion has alternate plans for when Pereira may fight, without getting too specific outside of a potential opponent.

"There's a lot of chatter about him fighting in the heavyweight division now," Rogan said. "There's a lot of chatter about him perhaps even fighting Ciryl Gane. I don't know how much is true, I haven't talked to Dana [White] about it. But it's not an illogical move."

Gane would certainly need an opponent if current UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall remains sidelined from his eye poke injury suffered against Gane at UFC 321, three weeks after Pereira's stoppage-win against Ankalaev.

Where Does Alex Pereira Fit In UFC's Plans?

Oct 4, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, UNITED STATES; Alex Pereira (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Magomed Ankalaev (red gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"He's 240 pounds right now, 240 plus," Rogan said. "Make no mistake about it, that guy can knock out heavyweights. No doubt about it. He hits harder than anyone they've ever recorded."

The UFC has yet to make a decision, but CEO Dana White reacted relunctantly to Aspinall's comments about his health following the No Contest against Gane.

"What did I say, just that I think his eyes are OK?" White asked after UFC 323. "I know Tom said that I haven’t even talked to him and stuff, but we have people all over him right now, checking up on him."

Tom Aspinall's UFC Return In Limbo

Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) reacts to beating Sergei Pavlovich (red gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Aspinall, however, didn't see it that way in an interview with Ariel Helwani.

"[Dana White] hadn't spoken to me, and he was already giving updates on my health," Aspinall said. "He had no idea what had gone on. It was disappointing, mate."

With the New Year vastly approaching, it seems there is still a disconnect between White and Aspinall. Whether Rogan knows something else the public doesn't is impossible to detect, but it seems the UFC wants help in the worst way, and they are calling on Pereira to do so.

There are still several unanswered questions, but it seems the UFC's wheels are in motion to bring shock value to deliver some juice to two star-driven divisions, while simultaneously making an impression on viewers as the UFC's Paramount Plus deal gets underway.

For now, though, it remains to be seen what might happen next.

