UFC 323: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan 2 pre-fight press conference free live stream

We’re now just a couple days away from UFC 323, and that means that the event’s pre-fight press conference is set to go down tonight (December 4) in Las Vegas, NV.

UFC 323 features two massive title bouts, and in the night’s main event Merab Dvalishvili will try to cap off one of the most incredible years in UFC championship history when he and Petr Yan meet in a rematch of their 2023 meeting. Former bantamweight titleholder Yan has won three-straight since his loss to Dvalishvili, who has already defended his belt on three occasions this year.

UFC Flyweight Champion Alexandre Pantoja is set for his fifth title defense in the night’s co-main event. Standing across from him will be 24-year-old Joshua Van, who has already collected three wins this year to bring his overall winning streak to five fights.

UFC 323 Pre-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC’s final PPV offering of the ESPN era features three former champions competing on the main card out side of the night's two title fights.

READ MORE: UFC fan favorite aims to end losing skid against towering KO artist at UFC 325

Brandon Moreno (red gloves) fights Amir Albazi (blue gloves) in a flyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Place. | Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Jan Błachowicz kicks off the main card action opposite Bogdan Guskov, Brandon Moreno takes on Tatsuro Taira, and former two-division UFC titleholder Henry Cejudo steps into the Octagon for the final time to meet Payton Talbott.

Henry Cejudo (red gloves) fights Song Yadong (blue gloves) in the bantamweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The UFC 323 prelims also offer plenty of exciting action for fans as part of the promotion’s penultimate event of 2025.

Former title challenger Marvin Vettori will try to snap a three-fight skid against Brunno Ferreira, who boasts a 100% finishing rate and will put Vettori’s iron chin to the test. Maycee Barber and Karine Silva will also meet in a pivotal women’s flyweight bout, and the lightweight bout between Grant Dawson and Manuel Torres will close out a preliminary card that features plenty of other intriguing matchups.

Marvin Vettori (red gloves) fights against Brendan Allen (blue gloves) during UFC 318 at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The UFC 323 pre-fight press conference is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 p.m. ET, and you can watch all of the proceedings below courtesy of the UFC.

READ MORE: UFC 324 adds two more top-ranked fighters to kick off new Paramount deal

Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout tomorrow for UFC 323 weigh-in coverage as well as staff predictions for every main card matchup, and on Saturday night we’ll be bringing you live coverage and highlights from all the action at T-Mobile Arena.

UFC 323 Fight Card

• Main Event: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan 2 – For the UFC Bantamweight Championship



• Co-Main Event: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Joshua Van – For the UFC Flyweight Championship



• Brandon Moreno vs. Tatsuro Taira



• Henry Cejudo vs. Payton Talbott



• Jan Błachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov



• Grant Dawson vs. Manuel Torres



• Terrance McKinney vs. Chris Duncan



• Maycee Barber vs. Karine Silva



• Nazim Sadykhov vs. Farez Ziam



• Marvin Vettori vs. Brunno Ferreira



• Edson Barboza vs. Jalin Turner



• Iwo Baraniewski vs. Ibo Aslan



• Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Antonio Torocli



• Muhammad Naimov vs. Mairon Santos

More MMA Knockout News

• UFC Champion Tom Aspinall reveals brutal communication breakdown from Dana White

• 2 banger fights reportedly set for UFC's return to Mexico in 2026

• Ex-UFC champ shuts down report of Ronda Rousey vs. Katie Taylor boxing match

• MMA fighter batters unconscious opponent following vicious slam KO

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.