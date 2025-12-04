UFC 323 prelim fight card picks & predictions for Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan 2

The UFC heads to T-Mobile Arena this Saturday (December 6) for UFC 323, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 9 of the card’s prelim fights.

The main event for UFC 323 is a rematch between UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili and former titleholder Petr Yan. Dvalishvili is looking to make promotional history and defend his belt for the fourth time this year, while Yan hopes to reclaim the bantamweight strap and avenge his 2023 loss to “The Machine”.

UFC gold will also be on the line in the co-main event, as Alexandre Pantoja is set to enter the cage for his fifth flyweight title defense against Joshua Van, who enters the night on a five-fight win streak that most recently saw him best former title challenger Brandon Royval in an epic clash at UFC 317.

UFC 323 Preliminary Card Predictions

Grant Dawson vs. Manuel Torres

Manuel Torres (red gloves) fights Ignacio Bahamondes of Chile (blue gloves) during UFC 306 at Sphere. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

I love the fact the Dawson already said this week that he has no intention of standing with Torres and will happily rely on his wrestling in order to get the win. The American obviously has a clear path to victory on that front, but he’s also been stopped during the opening minute of both his losses and will be faced with a similar threat in the UFC 323 featured prelim.

(Pick: Torres)

Terrance McKinney vs. Chris Duncan

Jordan Vucenic (red gloves) fights against Chris Duncan (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Entering the night on a three-fight win streak, Duncan has the skills necessary to take advantage of McKinney's kill-or-be-killed style and could put himself in line for a step up in competition if he gets his hand raised on Saturday night.

(Pick: Duncan)

Maycee Barber vs. Karine Silva

Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

This is a pivotal bout for the women’s flyweight division. Silva will provide a solid test for her, but Barber should be able to extend her six-fight win streak and move back into title contention after weight cut issues derailed her last matchup with Erin Blanchfield.

(Pick: Barber)

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Fares Ziam

Jai Herbert (red gloves) fights Fares Ziam (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Ziam gets yet another dangerous and unranked opponent here despite his five-fight win streak. Nadykhov has had a strong run of his own since joining the UFC, but “Smile Killer” has bested the better competition inside the Octagon.

(Pick: Ziam)

UFC 322 Early Preliminary Card Predictions

Marvin Vettori vs. Brunno Ferreira

Brunno Ferreira (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Jackson Mcvey (blue gloves) during UFC 318 at Smoothie King Center. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

I’m tempted to pick Vettori here given that he’s never been stopped and all of Ferreira’s wins have come via finish, but his last two performances were too uninspired for me to side with him.

(Pick: Ferreira)

Edson Barboza vs. Jalin Turner

Jalin Turner (red gloves) fights Ignacio Bahamondes (blue gloves) during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Turner’s decision to retire after his loss to Ignacio Bahamondes never really felt like it was going to stick. As long as he truly is committed to resuming his fighting career, he should be able to get the better of a nearly 40-year-old version of Barboza.

(Pick: Turner)

Iwo Baraniewski vs. Ibo Aslan

Iwo Baraniewski won a UFC contract on this year's edition of Dana White's Contender Series. | (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Aslan is capable of spoiling Baraniewski’s debut here if he gets careless, but “Rudy” should be able to overcome a height and reach disadvantage in order to officially introduce himself to the UFC’s light heavyweight division after winning a contract on Dana White's Contender Series.

(Pick: Baraniewski)

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Antonio Trocoli

Mansur Abdul-Malik (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Cody Brundage (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at State Farm Arena. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Coming off a fight against Cody Brundage that was later changed from a technical decision win to a majority draw, Abdul-Malik will likely be looking to put on a show and move past that result at the expense of a fighter that’s still looking for his first UFC win.

(Pick: Abdul-Malik)

Muhammad Naimov vs. Mairon Santos

Mairon Santos (red gloves) reacts after defeating Francis Marshall (blue gloves) during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Santos added a solid name to his record when he defeated Sodiq Yusuff in his last outing, and I expect the Brazilian to continue an undefeated start to his UFC career when he and Naimov kick off UFC 323.

(Pick: Santos)

