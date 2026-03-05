UFC 326: Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveria 2 Prelim Fight Card Picks & Predictions

The UFC is back home in Las Vegas, NV this Saturday (March 7) for UFC 326, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all eight of the card’s prelim fights.

The main event will see Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira finally meet in a rematch of their 2015 meeting that ended prematurely when Oliveira suffered an injury in the first round, and this time Holloway’s “BMF” title will be on the line.

The co-main event is also a huge matchup for the middleweight title picture, as former two-division ONE Championship titleholder Reinier de Ridder will take on Caio Borralho in a fight that sees both men return to the cage following the first losses of their respective UFC careers.

UFC 326 Preliminary Card Predictions

Cody Garbrandt vs. Xiao Long

Xia Long during his fight with Quang Le. | (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

I think that Garbrandt is the more well-rounded fighter and should be able to win this if he doesn’t get caught up in a firefight with Xiao, but “No Love” has struggled with turning down those sorts of opportunities in the past.

(Pick: Long)

Donte Johnson vs. Cody Brundage

Donte Johnson during his UFC debut against Sedriques Dumas. | (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Brundage is making a quick turnaround here after being stopped by Cam Rowston at UFC 325, and he’s unfortunately facing an undefeated finisher that should be brimming with confidence after his successful UFC debut.

(Pick: Johnson)

Ricky Turcios vs. Alberto Montes

Alberto Montes locks up a submission on Dana White's Contender Series. | (Zuffa LLC)

Turcios has had a tough run in the UFC since becoming the bantamweight winner of The Ultimate Fighter Season 29, and a loss to the debuting Montes would likely spell the end of his time with the promotion.

(Pick: Montes)

Cody Durden vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel

Nyamjargal Tumendemberel faces off with Carlos Hernandez before UFC Macau. | (MMA Junkie)

Entering the night looking to snap a three-fight skid, Durden has been handed a tough matchup for what could end up being the flyweight veteran’s final UFC bout.

(Pick: Tumendemberel)

UFC 326 Early Preliminary Card Predictions

Sumudaerji vs. Jesus Aguilar

Sumudaerji (red gloves) fights against Mitch Raposo (not pictured) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

I’m tempted to pick Aguilar to score the upset here, but Sumudaerji’s significant size advantage should allow him to get the win in a sleeper candidate for “Fight of the Night” at UFC 326.

(Pick: Sumudaerji)

Rafael Tobias vs. Diyar Nurgozhay

Rafael Tobias after defeating Jair de Oliveira on Dana White's Contender Series. | (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Nurgozhay’s UFC run has been underwhelming so far after he joined the promotion with an undefeated record, and a third-straight loss to the debuting Tobias will leave him in serious danger of being cut.

(Pick: Tobias)

Jeong Yeong Lee vs. Gaston Bolaños

Daniel Santos (red gloves) fights Jeong Yeong Lee (blue gloves) during UFC 315 at Bell Centre. | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Lee comes into UFC 326 following back-to-back losses, but “The Korean Tiger” should be able to get back on track here against Bolaños.

(Pick: Lee)

Luke Fernandez vs. Rodolfo Bellato

Luke Fernandez walking out for his fight on Dana White's Contender Series. | (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Fernandez will be the first of several UFC debutants to enter the cage at UFC 326, and the undefeated light heavyweight could very well end Bellato’s UFC career in the process of kicking off his own.

(Pick: Fernandez)

MMA KO has been providing comprehensive coverage for UFC 326 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back with us for weigh-in coverage and main card predictions, as well as live results and highlights on fight night.