UFC 326 Star Max Holloway Takes Strong Stance on UFC Fighter Pay in Paramount Era

UFC 326 headliner and current “BMF” titleholder Max Holloway has offered some interesting insight on UFC fighter pay ahead of his rematch with Charles Oliveira.

One of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster, Holloway previously had a lengthy reign as the promotion’s featherweight champion before he was unseated by Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245 in his fourth attempt to defend the title.

“Blessed” came up short in two bids to reclaim the belt from Volkanovski before he was also knocked out by Ilia Topuria in another featherweight title bout at UFC 308, which encouraged the reigning “BMF” champion to fully commit himself to the lightweight division going forward.

Max Holloway Weighs-In On UFC Fighter Pay Under New Paramount Deal

Scheduled to try and defend his “BMF” belt for the second time in a long-awaited rematch with Oliveira at UFC 326 this Saturday, Holloway recently spoke with fellow UFC legend Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson and delivered some interesting thoughts on fighter pay (h/t Home of Fight).

“One time, it’s always gonna stick out in my mind,'' Holloway said. "Now, I love Derrick Lewis, he’s the man – but when Jon Jones said ‘Oh, I’ll fight Francis [Ngannou].’ I think he said ‘Give me $10 million’…The UFC said ‘Hell no, we’re not paying you that.’ Derrick Lewis, I believe was ranked at the time, and he said ‘What? Jon’ll do this for 10? Give me a mil, I’ll fight Francis now.'

Derrick Lewis (blue gloves) before the fight against Waldo Cortes Acosta (red gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

"We cannot be doing that brother. You need to be like ‘Yeah, Jon.’ You need to almost stand in Jon’s corner and be like ‘Yeah Jon, you deserve 10, go get that 10.’ ‘Cause guess what, if you’re fighting for 10, then it looks like your base pay probably comes up too.”

Jon Jones (red gloves) reacts after defeating Stipe Miocic (not pictured) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Holloway has seen it all and then some during a UFC career that began in 2012 when he joined the promotion with a 4-0 record. After he came up short in his UFC debut against fellow MMA legend Dustin Poirier and went 3-3 during his initial UFC run, the Hawaiian defeated Will Chope in 2014 to kick off what eventually became a 13-fight win streak.

"Blessed" Could Make UFC History On Saturday Night

Now getting towards the end of his career and on the cusp of becoming the UFC’s all-time leader in fight time this weekend, Holloway wants to see younger fighters advocate for themselves more during the UFC’s lucrative new era with Paramount.

“I hope that these new fighters coming in, just know your worth man.”

Max Holloway celebrates after knocking out Justin Gaethje (not pictured) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Blessed” will have the chance to add another huge victory to his already Hall of Fame-caliber record this weekend when he meets former lightweight king Oliveira, who unfortunately suffered an injury less than two minutes into their initial meeting back in 2015.

Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) prior to the fight against Ilia Topuria (red gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Like Holloway, “Do Bronx” was also knocked out by undefeated UFC star Topuria when the latter fighter moved up a division to claim the vacant lightweight belt at UFC 317. Oliveira rebounded from that setback by submitting Mateuz Gamrot in the main event of UFC Rio last year and earned a “Peformance of the Night” bonus for the impressive victory.