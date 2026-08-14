UFC 330: Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry Prelim Fight Card Picks & Predictions
The wait is nearly over for UFC 330, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all eight of the card’s prelim fights.
The card’s main event is a welterweight title bout featuring challenger Ian Machado Garry and Islam Makhachev, who moved up to 170 lbs. following a dominant lightweight title reign and unseated Jack Della Maddalena in his last fight at UFC 322.
The co-main event will also be contested for UFC gold, as Mackenzie Dern opens her reign as UFC strawweight champion against Gillian Robertson, who enters the night following five-straight victories.
UFC 330 Preliminary Card Predictions
Chidi Njokuani vs. Joel Alvarez
I’m interested to see how Alvarez deals with a dangerous striker that’s actually the same size as him and boasts a slightly longer reach, but I still have to pick “El Fenomeno” to likely find a finish in what should be an enteraining conclusion to the UFC 330 prelims.
(Pick: Alvarez)
Charles Johnson vs. Eduardo Chapolin
Chapolin’s long-awaited UFC opportunity comes on extremely short notice, and I’m going to slightly lean with the Brazilian to take advantage of the moment and secure a big win in his promotional debut.
(Pick: Chapolin)
Donte Johnson vs. Eric McConico
Johnson’s last win over Cody Brundage wasn’t the most convincing performance in the world, but “Lockjaw” should be able to extend his undefeated record against McConico and continue the latter fighter’s recent trend of alternating wins and losses.
(Pick: Johnson)
Vicente Luque vs. Tresean Gore
Luque successfully debuted in the middleweight division his last time out when he submitted Kelvin Gastelum, and I think the longtime UFC veteran can secure back-to-back wins here if he's able to avoid eating too many significant shots from Gore.
(Pick: Luque)
UFC 330 Early Preliminary Card Predictions
Rafael Tobias vs. Lucas Fernando
Fernando is one of two debuting fighters at UFC 330, and he’s been given what looks to be a fairly favorable matchup against his countryman Tobias after “Bipolar” came up short in his own UFC debut earlier this year.
(Pick: Fernando)
Neil Magny vs. Ramiz Brahimaj
This is a well-matched fight for the UFC welterweight division, and even at this late stage of his career I think that Magny should be able to outwork Brahimaj and secure a decision on the judges’ scorecards.
(Pick: Magny)
Jeremiah Wells vs. Myktybek Orolbai
Riding the momentum of three-straight wins, Orolbai finds himself as a massive favorite heading into this fight and could set himself up for a crack at the welterweight Top 15 with another victory here against Wells.
(Pick: Orolbai)
MMA KO has been providing comprehensive coverage for UFC 330 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back with us tomorrow for live results and highlights from all the action.
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.