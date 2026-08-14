UFC 330: Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry Prelim Fight Card Picks & Predictions

The wait is nearly over for UFC 330, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all eight of the card’s prelim fights.

The card’s main event is a welterweight title bout featuring challenger Ian Machado Garry and Islam Makhachev, who moved up to 170 lbs. following a dominant lightweight title reign and unseated Jack Della Maddalena in his last fight at UFC 322.

The co-main event will also be contested for UFC gold, as Mackenzie Dern opens her reign as UFC strawweight champion against Gillian Robertson, who enters the night following five-straight victories.

UFC 330 Preliminary Card Predictions

Chidi Njokuani vs. Joel Alvarez

Joel Alvarez (red gloves) fights Yaroslav Amosov (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I’m interested to see how Alvarez deals with a dangerous striker that’s actually the same size as him and boasts a slightly longer reach, but I still have to pick “El Fenomeno” to likely find a finish in what should be an enteraining conclusion to the UFC 330 prelims.

(Pick: Alvarez)

Charles Johnson vs. Eduardo Chapolin

Chapolin’s long-awaited UFC opportunity comes on extremely short notice, and I’m going to slightly lean with the Brazilian to take advantage of the moment and secure a big win in his promotional debut.

(Pick: Chapolin)

Donte Johnson vs. Eric McConico

Donte Johnson (red gloves) reacts after defeating Cody Brundage (blue gloves) during UFC 326 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson’s last win over Cody Brundage wasn’t the most convincing performance in the world, but “Lockjaw” should be able to extend his undefeated record against McConico and continue the latter fighter’s recent trend of alternating wins and losses.

(Pick: Johnson)

Vicente Luque vs. Tresean Gore

Kelvin Gastelum (red gloves) greets Vicente Luque (blue gloves) after their fight during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luque successfully debuted in the middleweight division his last time out when he submitted Kelvin Gastelum, and I think the longtime UFC veteran can secure back-to-back wins here if he's able to avoid eating too many significant shots from Gore.

(Pick: Luque)

UFC 330 Early Preliminary Card Predictions

Rafael Tobias vs. Lucas Fernando

Fernando is one of two debuting fighters at UFC 330, and he’s been given what looks to be a fairly favorable matchup against his countryman Tobias after “Bipolar” came up short in his own UFC debut earlier this year.

(Pick: Fernando)

Neil Magny vs. Ramiz Brahimaj

Neil Magny (red glove) fights Mike Malott (blue gloves) during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This is a well-matched fight for the UFC welterweight division, and even at this late stage of his career I think that Magny should be able to outwork Brahimaj and secure a decision on the judges’ scorecards.

(Pick: Magny)

Jeremiah Wells vs. Myktybek Orolbai

Elves Brener (red gloves) fights Myktybek Orolbai (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Riding the momentum of three-straight wins, Orolbai finds himself as a massive favorite heading into this fight and could set himself up for a crack at the welterweight Top 15 with another victory here against Wells.

(Pick: Orolbai)

MMA KO has been providing comprehensive coverage for UFC 330 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back with us tomorrow for live results and highlights from all the action.