Undefeated UFC Star Makes Weight as UFC 330 Backup for Islam Makhachev Title Fight

There’s a backup plan in place just in case anything derails the UFC 330 main event between Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry in the next 24 hours.

Scheduled to go down at the Xfinity Mobile Arena, UFC 330 sees the UFC make its return to Philadelphia, PA for the first time since a 2019 UFC Fight Night that closed out with current UFC Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje’s first-round finish of Edson Barboza.

Barboza is back in Philadelphia this week to kick off the UFC 330 main card against Esteban Ribovics, but the matchup dominating much of the attention of MMA fans is the headlining welterweight title bout between Makhachev and Machado Garry.

Michael Morales Hits Scale as UFC 330 Backup for Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry

Following a dominant reign with the UFC lightweight title, Makhachev moved up to welterweight at UFC 322 and defeated Jack Della Maddalena via unanimous decision to claim a second UFC belt.

Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) fights Jack Della Maddalena (red gloves) in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn’t always clear-cut that Machado Garry would be the first fighter to challenge Makhachev for the welterweight belt, as the division has seen several promising contenders emerge in recent years and put themselves in the title mix with big wins.

Ian Machado Garry (red gloves) fights Carlos Prates (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of those fighters is #3-ranked Michael Morales, who is in Philadelphia this week and stepped on the scale on weigh-in day for UFC 330 to serve as the official backup for Makhachev vs. Machado Garry.

🇪🇨 Michael Morales officially weighs in at 170 lbs as the official backup for the UFC 330 main event. pic.twitter.com/CzmoCOZHYC — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) August 14, 2026

Undefeated Morales Has Knocked Out 3-Straight Opponents

A perfect 19-0 in his professional MMA career, Morales joined the UFC in 2021 after defeating Nikolay Veretennikov on Dana White’s Contender Series to secure a UFC contract.

Michael Morales (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Sean Brady (not pictured) in the welterweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Morales knocked out his first two UFC opponents and eventually improved to 5-0 in the promotion when he stopped longtitime welterweight staple Neil Magny in August of 2024, which kicked off what was has now become a three-fight streak of “Performance of the Night” bonuses for the Ecuadorian.

Michael Morales (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Sean Brady (red gloves) in the welterweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 27-year-old also stopped former title challenger Gilbert Burns in the opening round of his first UFC main event, and in his most recent outing at UFC 322 he made short work of top-ranked contender Sean Brady.

Will Morales Challenge for UFC Gold After Makhachev vs. Machado Garry?

Morales’ status as UFC 330 backup fighter puts him in a strong position to potentially challenge the winner of Makhachev vs. Machado Garry, which is something UFC CEO Dana White will almost certainly be asked about in the aftermath of the event.

Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) fights Jack Della Maddalena (red gloves) in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

#5-ranked Brady also put himself back in the title mix with a win over Joaquin Buckley at UFC 328, and Machado Garry’s former foe Carlos Prates also currently occupies the division’s #1 contender spot after knocking out his last three opponents.

Carlos Prates (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Leon Edwards (not pictured) in the welterweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The welterweight belt won’t be the only title on the line at UFC 330 tomorrow night, as Mackenzie Dern is also set to kick off her reign as UFC strawweight champion when she meets #4-ranked Gillian Robertson in the co-main event.