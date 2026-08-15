UFC 330 Start Time: Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry Full Card & Odds
UFC 330 takes place this Saturday night from Philadelphia. With the dust nearly settled and the card nearly hours away, all the attention will eventually lead to the championship doubleheader.
Islam Makhachev, by way of Russia, will try to make UFC history against Ian Machado Garry (17-1 MMA) in the night's main event should he successfully defend the welterweight strap (and break ex-middleweight champion Anderson Silva's 16-fight unbeaten run).
In the lead-up to the fight, Makhachev (28-1 MMA), who moved up from lightweight following four successful title defenses, doesn't plan on relinquishing his status as one of the UFC's best champions at present, he said at Thursday's pre-fight presser.
“It’s going to be 20 (wins) minimum,” Makhachev told reporters.
Ian Machado Garry Grateful For Islam Makhachev Fight
Machado Garry, however, is unfazed by Makhachev's greatness.
“For me to go out there against him, who many consider to be a generational talent, they’re starting to talk about him in the GOAT conversation,” Machado Garry said, “For me to go out there and have that as the challenge that I have to go out there and beat to prove I’m not only the champion of the world, but I really truly am the best on the planet, that’s what I want.”
Makhachev said he'll make sure Machado Garry doesn't realize his dream, as a win would see him join former two-division champion Conor McGregor as the second Irish fighter to capture UFC gold.
Islam Makhachev Makes Bold Promise Before Ian Machado Garry Fight
“He acts like he’s a bad boy,” Makhachev said. “We will make him humble. We will make him a good guy.”
In the co-headliner, UFC Strawweight Champion Mackenzie Dern challenges Gillian Robertson. It is Dern's first strawweight title defense, as she attempts to ruin the possibility of the UFC having another Canadian champion for the first time in nearly nine years.
“It’s definitely a little bit different doing the faceoffs with the belt in my hand,” Dern said. “I’m like, how do I shake her hand? Just getting used to having the belt over my shoulder most of the week during fight week.”
Robertson (17-8 MMA), a winner of five-straight while boosting a 71 percent finishing rate, said nothing that Dern (16-5 MMA) brings to the table changes her game plan come fight night.
“I’m not gonna play jiu-jitsu. I’m gonna play violence,” Robertson said.
UFC 330 marks the second time a title fight will commence in the City of Brotherly Love. In an Aug. 2009 UFC 101 event from the then-named Wachovia Center, B.J. Penn successfully defended his lightweight title vs. Kenny Florian with a fourth-round rear-naked choke.
The 12-fight card is subject to change, alongside fight odds from bet365. Check them out ahead of the card, with the order below as it streams live on Paramount+.
UFC 330 Full Card Odds
Main card (Start time 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT, P+)
- Main Event: Islam Makhachev (-350) vs. Ian Machado Garry (+275), Makhachev’s UFC welterweight title (five rounds)
- Co-Main Event: Mackenzie Dern (-205) vs. Gillian Robertson (+170), Dern’s UFC strawweight title (five rounds)
- Jalin Turner (-120) vs. Kaue Fernandes (+100), lightweight
- Mansur Abdul-Malik (-650) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (+475), middleweight
- Edson Barboza (+500) vs. Esteban Ribovics (-700), lightweight
Preliminary card (Start time 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT, P+)
- Featured Prelim: Chidi Njokuani (+260) vs. Joel Alvarez (-325), welterweight
- Charles Johnson (-120) vs. Eduardo Chapolin (+100), 130-pound catchweight
- Donte Johnson (-290) vs. Eric McConico (+235), middleweight
- Vicente Luque (+100) vs. Tresean Gore (-120), middleweight
- Rafael Tobias (+235) vs. Lucas Fernando (-290), light heavyweight
- Neil Magny (-120) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (+145), welterweight
- Jeremiah Wells (+700) vs. Myktybek Orolbai (-1100), welterweight
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Zain Bando is a combat sports columnist and reporter for Gameday Media’s MMA Knockout. A Northwestern Medill School of Journalism and Illinois alumnus, Bando specializes in tactical analysis, breaking news, and exclusive executive interviews across the UFC and PFL. His versatile background also includes extensive Big Ten football and men’s basketball coverage, with bylines featured in The Sporting News, FanSided, and Men's Journal. Contact him at zainbando99@gmail.com.Follow @zainbando99