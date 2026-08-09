UFC Drops 'Countdown' Before Islam Makhachev-Ian Garry UFC Title Fight

The UFC's return to Philadelphia, PA, for the first time since 2019 next Saturday culminates in a championship doubleheader concluding a 12-fight card better known as UFC 330.

For the second consecutive numbered card, an Irish star will be featured as Ian Machado Garry aims to spoil the dominance of UFC Welterweight Champion Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev made a career-altering switch following an impressive run at lightweight, where he held the belt from Oct. 2022 to January of last year before eventually moving to 170 pounds.

Islam Makhachev's Road To UFC Greatness

Jan 18, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Islam Makhachev (red gloves) reacts after defeating Renato Moicano (not pictured) in a lightweight title fight during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

At UFC 322 last November, Makhachev made a smooth transition by dispatching then-champion Jack Della Maddalena (18-4 MMA) by unanimous decision in Della Maddalena's first attempt to defend welterweight gold.

Makhachev (28-1 MMA) will now try to start another title reign to extend his 16-fight unbeaten run. Meanwhile, Garry (17-1 MMA) remained firmly in title contention by securing back-to-back wins against ex-champion Belal Muhammad (24-6 MMA) and surging contender Carlos Prates (24-7 MMA). Garry suffered his first MMA defeat against undefeated contender Shavkat Rakhmonov (19-0 MMA), who has since undergone a long, injury-filled layoff.

Garry has remained supremely confident that he is the one to dethrone Makhachev in a would-be upset. Ahead of the event, the UFC released its "Countdown" special to highlight the main event between Makhachev and Garry alongside the strawweight title co-headliner between champion Mackenzie Dern (16-5 MMA) and challenger Gillian Robertson (17-8 MMA) in a Brazil vs. Canada affair.

🗣️ Islam Makhachev: “I can make this fight easy. I just have to follow my plan and I can beat him in the first round.”



🗣️ Ian Garry: “[Islam] doesn’t have a chance against me on the feet. I need to see him unconscious.” 👀#UFC330 pic.twitter.com/LVl67DYMfM — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 9, 2026

Ian Machado Garry Plans To Do Unthinkable vs. Islam Makhachev

Apr 26, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, UNITED STATES; Ian Machado Garry (red gloves) reacts after defeating Carlos Prates (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“[Islam] doesn’t have a chance against me on the feet," Garry said. "I need to see him unconscious.”

Makhachev, too, said he is aiming for a devastating finish in what would be Garry's first-ever stoppage loss.

Islam Makhachev Has Exact Blueprint To Beat Ian Garry

Nov 15, 2025; New York, NY, UNITED STATES; Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) walks in before the welterweight championship bout against Jack Della Maddalena (not pictured) during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I can make this fight easy," Makhachev said. "I just have to follow my plan and I can beat him in the first round.”

The fight is another chapter in the Russia vs. Ireland UFC rivalry, as Makhachev's coach, Khabib Nurmagomedov, famously beat Ireland's Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in Oct. 2018 in one of the sport's darkest rivalries.

While some argue both fights shouldn't be compared, it's worth noting that McGregor's mental warfare ahead of his Dec. 2015 TKO of Jose Aldo at UFC 194 is oddly similar to Garry's manifestation before his fight with Makhachev.

On some level, though, it appears both men have given each other nods of respect as both prepare to fight each other.

Transitioning to the co-headliner, Dern is aiming for her fourth-straight win following her championship-seeking unanimous decision against Virna Jandiroba last October at UFC 321. Robertson enters the fight on a five-fight winning streak, having not lost since June 2023.

The card gets underway from Xfinity Mobile Arena with a 5:30 p.m. ET preliminary portion, followed by the main card at 9 p.m. ET. The event can be streamed live on Paramount+ (subscription required).