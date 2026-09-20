UFC Announces Huge Cyril Gane Title Fight, Kayla Harrison-Amanda Nunes Official

Clarity at least – the UFC can finally move forward with its heavyweight division this November. Less than a day ago, UFC CEO Dana White told Sportsnet Canada that Cyril Gane wouldn't be promoted to undisputed heavyweight champion; now the opposite is true.

Headlining UFC 334 in under two months to the exact date is the heavyweight title fight between France's Gane, who initially defeated former two-division champion Alex Pereira of Brazil to capture interim heavyweight gold, and polarizing ex-NFL player Josh Hokit, to cap off the UFC's annual trip to New York City on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Gane competing for undisputed gold marks his fourth attempt overall, going 0-2-1 in his previous three championship fights. Last October, he fought now-former UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall at UFC 321, as both men fought to a No Contest in Abu Dhabi. Aspinall, who himself had been promoted to undisputed champion following Jon Jones' retirement four months earlier, now remains sidelined, as Gane and Hokit will fight for a belt Aspinall never lost in the Octagon.

UFC 334 Officially Set

(Zuffa LLC)

Meanwhile, Hokit will try to derail the hot potato cycle and stake his case for a "Fighter of the Year" bid by finishing the year 3-0. In April and June, Hokit defeated long-time contender Curtis Blaydes in a hard-fought decision, then earned a TKO win over former heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis in Washington, D.C., at UFC Freedom 250.

In a highly-anticipated co-headliner, UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Kayla Harrison, now fully healed from her neck injuries, will finally fight former two-division champion Amanda Nunes in a women's superfight.

Kayla Harrison Fully Healthy for Amanda Nunes Fight

Jun 7, 2025; Newark, New Jersey, UNITED STATES; Kayla Harrison (blue gloves) prepares to fight Julianna Pena (not pictured) in a bantamweight title bout during UFC 316 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prior to Harrison's injury, the fight was initially supposed to kick off the Paramount+ era in January at UFC 324 before it was eventually shelved for its fall re-booking.

The UFC announced the full card alongside the championship doubleheader as its remaining Q4 schedule is finally gaining steam after weeks and a month-plus of waiting with deep anticipation for what comes next.

Madison Square Garden has played host to some of the UFC's biggest stars past and present, including Daniel Cormier, Jones, Islam Makhachev, Pereira, Georges St-Pierre, Conor McGregor and many, many more.

At press time, the UFC still has not confirmed its main or co-main events for Las Vegas's T-Mobile Arena, set for Saturday, Dec. 12. But, given the UFC's unveiling of UFC 334, confirmation of UFC 335 is likely coming down the pipeline sooner rather than later.