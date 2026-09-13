Dana White Hesitant When Asked About Tom Aspinall's UFC Heavyweight Title Status

UFC CEO Dana White openly admitted following Zuffa Boxing's event from Las Vegas Saturday night that the promotion has work to do regarding UFC Heavyweight Champion, Tom Aspinall.

Aspinall has remained inactive for 323 days since sustaining potentially career-altering eye injuries during his No Contest against Cyril Gane when the pair fought for the heavyweight title in Abu Dhabi. Aspinall had previously been promoted to undisputed champion following Jon Jones' retirement, and the Gane fight would have been Aspinall's first title defense.

Instead, it wasn't meant to be. The UFC 321 main event was about to make it out of the opening round before the injuries occurred, creating a sudden halt to one of the UFC's glamour weight classes.

Cyril Gane Remains UFC Interim Heavyweight Champ

Sep 4, 2026; Paris, FRANCE; UFC Interim Heavyweight Champion Ciryl Gane during the weigh ins for UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Aspinall's absence, the UFC orchestrated an interim title fight by welcoming former two-division champion Alex Pereira to heavyweight. Gane took care of business with a second-round TKO at UFC Freedom 250 in June to become a two-time interim champion.

Now, the UFC remains in a holding pattern, White said Saturday.

🚨 Sounds like Dana White and the UFC are considering STRIPPING Tom Aspinall of the heavyweight title 😳



"We'll definitely be talking about that. Valentina doesn't want to tie up the division. And I'm assuming Tom feels the same way.



I don't know personally where he is health… pic.twitter.com/W5hOEPGDoU — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 13, 2026

"We'll definitely be talking about that," White said about Aspinall's future. "Valentina doesn't want to tie up the [women's flyweight] division. And I'm assuming Tom feels the same way [about heavyweight]."

White said he is unsure what's next for Aspinall.

With no main events confirmed as of yet for UFC 334 on Nov. 14 at Madison Square Garden in New York City and UFC 335 on Dec. 12 in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena, White said he is also aware that the end-of-year clock is ticking on the UFC's title-fight scheduling.

"I don't know personally where he is health-wise," White added. "We should clear that up soon."

White did not rule out stripping Aspinall due to his injuries and inactivity, but he wouldn't make a formal, on-record announcement. Earlier this month, White clarified that the promotion and Aspinall are in a good place when he dismissed speculation that Aspinall would request his release in favor of other opportunities in combat sports.

Tom Aspinall Could Return to UFC After All

Nov 11, 2023; New York, NY, USA; Tom Aspinall (blue gloves) prepares to fight Sergei Pavlovich (red gloves) during UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Aspinall himself said he was actively negotiating a date for his next fight, but no further movement has been reported over the last month on how close he is to returning to the Octagon.

Now, the MMA community continues to remain in limbo as some of the UFC's year-end plans are uncertain. Should Aspinall return, it would end a likely year-plus long saga of uncertainty for a division without consistency for the better part of six years.

For now, though, impending details remain a mystery.