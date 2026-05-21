UFC Baku Fight Card Takes Major Hit as Ex-UFC Title Challenger Withdraws With Injury
The UFC Fight Night card scheduled to take place in Baku next month has unfortunately lost one of its bigger names.
Set to go down at the National Gymnastics Arena on June 27, this year’s edition of UFC Baku will see the world’s leading MMA promotion return to Azerbaijan for the second time after first making the trip last year for a card that saw Khalil Rountree Jr. defeat Jamahal Hill in the night’s main event.
Rafael Fiziev and Manuel Torres are set to square off in the lightweight headliner for UFC Baku, but the card has unfortunately lost a scheduled middleweight bout between Marvin Vettori and Ismail Naurdiev.
Marvin Vettori Withdraws From UFC Baku With Rib Injury
Taking to social media, Vettori broke the news to fans that he won’t be able to fight at UFC Baku after breaking his rib during training.
“Unfortunately, I’m here to tell you that a few days ago I got hurt on my rib,” Vettori said on his Instagram story. “I did an MRI, and it came back today showing that the rib is broken. So, I won’t be fighting June 27th. I was really looking forward to this fight...Sometimes, s*** happens and you can do nothing about it. So now I’m just going to focus on my recovery, hopefully it doesn’t take too long.”
A member of the UFC roster since 2016, Vettori is currently on the most difficult stretch of his MMA career after a unanimous decision loss to Brunno Ferreira at UFC 323 extended his losing streak to four fights.
"The Italian Dream" Fought for UFC Gold in 2021
Following five-straight wins, Vettori challenged Israel Adesanyafor the UFC middleweight title at UFC 263 and once again came up short to Adesanya after “The Last Stylebender” had previously defeated him via split decision in 2018.
A longtime staple of the UFC middleweight Top 15, Vettori initially went 2-1 after his second loss to Adesanya before a loss to Jared Cannonier kicked off his current four-fight skid. No longer a ranked middleweight, the 32-year-old was given what looked to be a bit of a step down in competition for UFC Baku against Naurdiev, who has gone 2-1 since making his UFC debut in 2024.
Vettori was one of the more recognizable names scheduled to fight at UFC Baku, and for now his withdrawal leaves the card with a total of 11 scheduled fights.
UFC Baku Fight Card
Main Event: Rafael Fiziev vs. Manuel Torres
Co-Main Event: Michel Pereira vs. Shara Magomedov
Brunno Ferreira vs. Ikram Aliskerov
Asu Almabayaev vs. Charles Johnson
Abul Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Julius Walker
Abus Magomedov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Andrey Pulyaev
Bekzat Almakhan vs. Jean Matsumoto
Daniil Donchenko vs. Andreas Gustafsson
Nazim Sadykhov vs. Matheus Camilo
Farman Hasanov vs. Eric Nolan
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.