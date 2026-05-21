UFC Baku Fight Card Takes Major Hit as Ex-UFC Title Challenger Withdraws With Injury

The UFC Fight Night card scheduled to take place in Baku next month has unfortunately lost one of its bigger names.

Set to go down at the National Gymnastics Arena on June 27, this year’s edition of UFC Baku will see the world’s leading MMA promotion return to Azerbaijan for the second time after first making the trip last year for a card that saw Khalil Rountree Jr. defeat Jamahal Hill in the night’s main event.

Rafael Fiziev and Manuel Torres are set to square off in the lightweight headliner for UFC Baku, but the card has unfortunately lost a scheduled middleweight bout between Marvin Vettori and Ismail Naurdiev.

Marvin Vettori Withdraws From UFC Baku With Rib Injury

Taking to social media, Vettori broke the news to fans that he won’t be able to fight at UFC Baku after breaking his rib during training.

“Unfortunately, I’m here to tell you that a few days ago I got hurt on my rib,” Vettori said on his Instagram story. “I did an MRI, and it came back today showing that the rib is broken. So, I won’t be fighting June 27th. I was really looking forward to this fight...Sometimes, s*** happens and you can do nothing about it. So now I’m just going to focus on my recovery, hopefully it doesn’t take too long.”

Marvin Vettori (red gloves) prepares to fight Roman Dolidze (not pictured) during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

A member of the UFC roster since 2016, Vettori is currently on the most difficult stretch of his MMA career after a unanimous decision loss to Brunno Ferreira at UFC 323 extended his losing streak to four fights.

"The Italian Dream" Fought for UFC Gold in 2021

Following five-straight wins, Vettori challenged Israel Adesanyafor the UFC middleweight title at UFC 263 and once again came up short to Adesanya after “The Last Stylebender” had previously defeated him via split decision in 2018.

Marvin Vettori moves in with a hit as Israel Adesanya defends during UFC 263 at Gila River Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A longtime staple of the UFC middleweight Top 15, Vettori initially went 2-1 after his second loss to Adesanya before a loss to Jared Cannonier kicked off his current four-fight skid. No longer a ranked middleweight, the 32-year-old was given what looked to be a bit of a step down in competition for UFC Baku against Naurdiev, who has gone 2-1 since making his UFC debut in 2024.

Marvin Vettori (red gloves) fights Brunno Ferreira (blue gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Vettori was one of the more recognizable names scheduled to fight at UFC Baku, and for now his withdrawal leaves the card with a total of 11 scheduled fights.

UFC Baku Fight Card

Main Event: Rafael Fiziev vs. Manuel Torres

Co-Main Event: Michel Pereira vs. Shara Magomedov

Brunno Ferreira vs. Ikram Aliskerov

Asu Almabayaev vs. Charles Johnson

Abul Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Julius Walker

Abus Magomedov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Andrey Pulyaev

Bekzat Almakhan vs. Jean Matsumoto

Daniil Donchenko vs. Andreas Gustafsson

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Matheus Camilo

Farman Hasanov vs. Eric Nolan