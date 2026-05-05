UFC Reveals Banger Main Event for Upcoming UFC Fight Night in Baku
The UFC’s second event Baku event officially has a headlining bout that's sure to get hardcore fight fans excited.
After first making the trip to Azerbaijan last year for a card that saw Khalil Rountree Jr. batter former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jamahal Hill in the night’s main event, the UFC is set to return to Baku Crystal Hall for another UFC Fight Night show on June 27.
This year’s edition of UFC Baku has been steadily adding fights over the last month or two, and this week the promotion officially announced that Rafael Fiziev vs. Manuel Torres will feature as the card’s lightweight main event.
Rafael Fiziev vs. Manuel Torres Headlines UFC Baku
Currently sitting at #11 in the official UFC lightweight rankings, Fiziev competed in the co-main event of UFC Baku last year and took a unanimous decision over Ignacio Bahamondes.
That result snapped a three-fight skid for Fiziev, who was knocked out in his UFC debut in 2019 before rebounding with an impressive six-fight win streak that included five-straight post-fight bonuses. “Ataman” most recently competed at UFC 325, where he was stopped by Mauricio Ruffy in
the second round.
Fiziev will be tasked with defending his spot in the lightweight rankings when he returns to headline UFC Baku against Torres, who is coming off back-to-back knockouts of Drew Dober and Grant Dawson and has also secured post-fight bonuses after all five of his UFC victories.
Michel Pereira Meets Shara Magomedov in UFC Baku Co-Main Event
Along with announcing the main event between Fiziev and Torres, the UFC also confirmed that the UFC Baku co-main event will see Michel Pereira square off with Shara Magomedov in a middleweight contest.
A former welterweight, Pereira moved up to 185 lbs. in 2023 and won three-straight bouts to bring his overall run of victories to eight fights. That streak came to a halt with three-straight losses, but the Brazilian returned to the win column in February when he took a split decision over Zach Reese.
Magomedov joined the UFC as an unbeaten talent in 2023 and won his first four fights in the Octagon before coming up short against Michael Page in Saudi Arabia last year. “Bullet” took a unanimous decision over Marc-André Barriault in his most recent outing last July and also secured his fourth post-fight bonus out of six UFC appearances.
UFC Baku appears to be shaping up well now that the promotion has confirmed its main and co-main events, and there’s still a couple of spots open for the UFC to add more fights to the card ahead of June 27.
UFC Baku Fight Card
Main Event: Rafael Fiziev vs. Manuel Torres
Co-Main Event: Michel Pereira vs. Shara Magomedov
Brunno Ferreira vs. Ikram Aliskerov
Asu Almabayev vs. Charles Johnson
Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Julius Walker
Rizvan Kuniev vs. Tyrell Fortune
Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Andre Pulyaev
Bekzat Almakhan vs. Jean Matsumoto
Daniil Donchencko vs. Andreas Gustafsson
Nazim Sadykhov vs. Matheus Camilo
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.