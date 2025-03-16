Marvin Vettori left speechless after losing close decison at UFC Vegas 104
Fresh off a shoulder injury that kept Marvin Vettori out of the Octagon for nearly two years, the former UFC middleweight title challenger had appeared to turn a corner Saturday night when he rematched Roman Dolidze in the main event of UFC Vegas 104.
Then the judges' scorecards were read, which saw Vettori (19-7 MMA, 9-6-1 UFC) come up short in a 49-46 unanimous decision against Dolidze (15-3 MMA, 9-3 UFC). The fight was a rematch of a March 2023 meeting where Vettori had defeated Dolidze by decision at UFC 286.
Now the series is even at a fight apiece, as the 31-year-old has dropped two-straight for the first time in his career.
Vettori took to his Instagram story to share his thoughts about the loss.
"Nothing too bad – just some cuts and bruises,” Vettori said. “F***, man. Life sometimes shows you that even when you give your heart out and everything you’ve got, you still fall short. That was a close fight. Almost had him in the third. But I guess it wasn’t enough. Yeah man. F***. I don’t even know what to say.”
Vettori remained gracious in defeat, however, and said he is excited for what's to come.
"Thank you to ATT,” Vettori said. “The best in the world, bro. … Love you guys. Thank you, UFC. What the f*** can I say, bro? I don’t know.”
Vettori entered the fight ranked No. 8 at middleweight, as it was his first outing since losing to Jared Cannonier (18-8 MMA, 11-8 UFC) in June of 2023.
The loss likely keeps Vettori out of action for another extended period, but only time will tell.
