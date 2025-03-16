MMA Knockout

Marvin Vettori left speechless after losing close decison at UFC Vegas 104

'The Italian Dream' took to Instagram to voice his frustration after dropping the main event to Roman Dolidze at UFC Vegas 104.

Zain Bando

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fresh off a shoulder injury that kept Marvin Vettori out of the Octagon for nearly two years, the former UFC middleweight title challenger had appeared to turn a corner Saturday night when he rematched Roman Dolidze in the main event of UFC Vegas 104.

Then the judges' scorecards were read, which saw Vettori (19-7 MMA, 9-6-1 UFC) come up short in a 49-46 unanimous decision against Dolidze (15-3 MMA, 9-3 UFC). The fight was a rematch of a March 2023 meeting where Vettori had defeated Dolidze by decision at UFC 286.

Now the series is even at a fight apiece, as the 31-year-old has dropped two-straight for the first time in his career.

Marvin Vettori Details What Went Wrong At UFC Vegas 104

Vettori took to his Instagram story to share his thoughts about the loss.

Marvin Vettori reacts during his fight with Roman Dolidze during UFC 286 at O2 Arena.
Marvin Vettori reacts during his fight with Roman Dolidze during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. / Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

"Nothing too bad – just some cuts and bruises,” Vettori said. “F***, man. Life sometimes shows you that even when you give your heart out and everything you’ve got, you still fall short. That was a close fight. Almost had him in the third. But I guess it wasn’t enough. Yeah man. F***. I don’t even know what to say.”

Marvin Vettori Itching For A Win As Soon As Possible

Vettori remained gracious in defeat, however, and said he is excited for what's to come.

Marvin Vettori during the fight against Robert Whittaker during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena.
Marvin Vettori during the fight against Robert Whittaker during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. / Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

"Thank you to ATT,” Vettori said. “The best in the world, bro. … Love you guys. Thank you, UFC. What the f*** can I say, bro? I don’t know.”

Vettori entered the fight ranked No. 8 at middleweight, as it was his first outing since losing to Jared Cannonier (18-8 MMA, 11-8 UFC) in June of 2023.

The loss likely keeps Vettori out of action for another extended period, but only time will tell.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

