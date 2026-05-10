UFC CEO Dana White Reverses Course on Conor McGregor Comeback Fight: 'No Deal Done'

One day after UFC CEO Dana White told Jim Rome that the wheels were in motion for former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor to return to the Octagon this summer, a different tone was struck Saturday night in Newark, NJ, at the UFC 328 post-fight presser.

White, who has waited for McGregor's return like the rest of the MMA community since his July 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, gave a fresh update on McGregor's status with the promotion.

"There's a formula to it. McGregor's going to do just fine," White told reporters about McGregor's Paramount-based contract. "It's based on if you take the average of his pay-per-view buys, and what they do, there's an equation for that that you can — we've done it with a lot more guys than just McGregor."

Conor McGregor's Next Fight In Limbo

AFP

White didn't share what those terms were, nor a timetable for when McGregor may return, or who he might fight should he make the UFC and MMA his top priority. Nonetheless, White still remains invested in the Irishman.

"There's no deal done with Conor," White said about a return to the Octagon. "I was just saying I'm confident. I was confident last year, too, but I'm way more confident this year."

As for why White is "way more confident" this time around, it is unclear, but White didn't rule out a fight at some point in the calendar's remaining schedule.

White appeared relaxed upon addressing McGregor's future, as previous encounters about him in recent years have led the UFC CEO to be more dismissive or dance around questioning regarding the former double champion.

UFC's Summer Schedule Still Awaiting Fights

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

Either way, it seems White is in a decent spot with McGregor as his return looms. The UFC has still yet to announce plans for its numbered events in July or August regarding matchups with International Fight Week being just under 10 weeks away.

With UFC 328 on the back burner, the promotion's focus will shift to a full-speed-ahead approach as UFC Freedom 250 hits the month-long countdown from Washington, D.C. at the White House.

McGregor isn't part of those plans, something the UFC has been infamous for so it can sell the most inventory, tickets. and other elements possible to maintain fan engagement and interest around the fight. He is a name that can be sold anywhere. The UFC knows that, so now, it's a waiting game.

Only time will tell.