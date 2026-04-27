UFC Reportedly Has Big Plans For Conor McGregor And Islam Makhachev

The UFC's summer schedule could shape up to be one of the biggest in recent memory, and most certainly the biggest splash of the Paramount+-UFC relationship should everything go according to plan with Conor McGregor and Islam Makhachev's UFC returns, respectively.

The UFC is scheduled to return to Las Vegas for its annual International Fight Week event, a staple of the promotion every summer, where MMA fans gather in and around the premises of the T-Mobile Arena to celebrate combat sports as a whole.

It will culminate with UFC 329 on Saturday, July 11, and according to Uncrowned Combat's Ariel Helwani, it could mark the long-awaited return of the former UFC two-division champion, McGregor, who has not fought since July 2021. McGregor was on the wrong end of a 2-1 series against Dustin Poirier, suffering a leg injury in the main event of UFC 264.

Sources close to the situation told Helwani that McGregor's comeback is reportedly scheduled for that date in a would-be rematch with former UFC "BMF" Champion Max Holloway.

Helwani's reporting coincides with one of McGregor's latest Instagram posts, all but confirming he's training for a return fight.

It also lines up perfectly with a new interview UFC CEO Dana White did with New York City street reporter Adam Glynn.

Conor McGregor Inching Closer To UFC Comeback

Jul 9, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor is greeted by UFC president Dana White during weigh ins for UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"Yes, absolutely," White said about a McGregor return this year.

One month later, Helwani also reported that Makhachev is targeted to defend his UFC Welterweight Championship against Ian Machado Garry in the main event of UFC 330 in Philadelphia, PA. It would serve as the main event should the fight happen, which Machado Garry is agitated about, given the mixed signals Makhachev has sent in recent weeks about his health and when he's ready to fight.

Should both of these fights happen, it should set up for an unbelievable summer of UFC action.

UFC's Upcoming Schedule

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

The promotion is set to begin its summer with a massive UFC White House event Sunday, June 14, in Washington, D.C. with two championship fights at the top of the card: Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje for the UFC lightweight title, and an interim heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Cyril Gane.

We will see if the UFC can deliver both of these main events, as the year has gotten off to a relatively slow start in terms of big fights that captivate wide audiences. If it can, it could be a crazy next few months of big fights to look forward to.