UFC CEO Dana White Shares What Khamzat Chimaev Told Him About His UFC Future

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev was visibly distraught upon losing his title to Sean Strickland by split decision Saturday night in Newark, N.J.

Following the UFC 328 main event, UFC CEO Dana White addressed what's next for Chimaev (15-1 MMA) after suffering his first defeat. It appears it won't be a rematch with Strickland (31-7 MMA), who became a two-time champion with the win.

“He literally walked up to me after the fight and said, ‘I want to move up. I don’t want to fight in the weight class anymore,'” White said during the post-fight presser.

Should Chimaev move up to the third division of his career, White appeared to be fully supportive of him. Given how quickly the interaction happened, White could not comment on Chimaev's immediate next steps.

Khamzat Chimaev Toys With Next UFC Steps

May 9, 2026; Newark, New Jersey, UNITED STATES; Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) fights Sean Strickland (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

“Him moving up is exciting,” White said. “Ever since Fight Island, he’s gone on a run, went undefeated, won a world title — did everything he said he would do. But with the level of success and lifestyle, it makes it tough.”

Chimaev went viral on 'X' following the fight, calling for a rematch with Strickland in a complete contradiction, which makes the situation even more complex.

"See you soon again," Chimaev wrote while tagging Strickland.

Chimaev's nine takedowns weren't enough to retain the title, as a close fifth round went the way of Strickland to begin a new, yet familiar era at 185 pounds.

Strickland walked back his dark pre-fight comments toward Chimaev, revealing post-fight that he was trying to spice up a "boring" UFC product.

Sean Strickland Laughs Off UFC 328 Pre-Fight Buildup

May 9, 2026; Newark, New Jersey, UNITED STATES; Sean Strickland (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

"I don't give a f*** man," Strickland said. "I sell fights."

Even though he sold (or oversold the fight), his newfound respect for Chimaev was evident. Even if it was downright hilarious.

"Let me tell you, Chimaev. You motherf***er," Strickland said. "Did you see in the 5th round what he did to me? He pointed on the mat and said, 'Let's give people what they want." I was like, 'Okay. I trust you, the guy who kicked me in the balls. So I put my hands up, and he f***ing shoots on me."

Strickland has now secured back-to-back iconic performances to quickly assert himself in the Fighter of the Year conversation. Meanwhile, it could be a long road back for Chimaev, as he showed little signs of weakness in the lead-up to him eventually winning a world title.

Either way it's viewed, the middleweight division's new chapter has just been established.