UFC CEO Dana White provides update on TV rights deal & future of PPV events
UFC CEO Dana White remained rather brief regarding the next steps to secure a long-term deal for U.S.-based TV rights beginning next year.
In doing so, White was respectful of ESPN’s contributions to the UFC and its ability to help the promotion put on cards at a frantic pace. Still, White said he expects a brighter future moving forward as the company continues to grow.
“I like ESPN,” White told reporters Saturday night. “I’ve said it many times, we had a bit of a rocky start, which is normal in any relationship, but we’re in a great place with ESPN. If we re-sign with them or do not, I have nothing but great things to say about my time at ESPN.”
READ MORE:Alexander Volkanovski shatters infamous curse, reclaims title in UFC 314 main event
Which Network Suits The UFC The Best?
With that said, White remained clear once the negotiating window opens this coming Tuesday for any non-ESPN players, all bets are off regarding which networks the UFC may talk to – whether it’s Netflix, Amazon Prime, or another potential suitor.
“When the window opens, we’ll obviously start talking to lots of different people and we’ll see what the options are out there,” White said. “We’ve said this every time. There could be a time when we end up on several different networks like all other sports do.”
White didn’t seem to have any preferences as to where the UFC is broadcast. It’s clear his priorities are elsewhere, and regardless of which network or streaming service wins outright, the product itself will likely remain the same.
“It depends on what ESPN or wherever else we go is looking for,” White added. “Most of the times when you do these deals, you’re catering to what the network needs. Plus they’ll have other programming, other sports that they’re already committed to at certain times and seasons and whatever it may be. It always changes. It doesn’t matter to me.”
READ MORE: UFC 314 winner Alexander Volkanovski takes clear stance on featherweight GOAT debate
For now, it’s a wait-and-see approach as the summer draws closer.
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC 314 star Alexander Volkanovski was a 214 lbs. rugby player before fighting in MMA
- Former UFC double-champion teases return ahead of UFC 314
- UFC 314 prelim fighter involved in failed robbery attempt
- UFC ownership could make worrying move to change future of boxing
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.