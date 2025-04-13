MMA Knockout

UFC CEO Dana White provides update on TV rights deal & future of PPV events

Where will the UFC end up on TV in the U.S. in 2026?

Zain Bando

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

UFC CEO Dana White remained rather brief regarding the next steps to secure a long-term deal for U.S.-based TV rights beginning next year.

In doing so, White was respectful of ESPN’s contributions to the UFC and its ability to help the promotion put on cards at a frantic pace. Still, White said he expects a brighter future moving forward as the company continues to grow.

“I like ESPN,” White told reporters Saturday night. “I’ve said it many times, we had a bit of a rocky start, which is normal in any relationship, but we’re in a great place with ESPN. If we re-sign with them or do not, I have nothing but great things to say about my time at ESPN.”

UFC CEO Dana White watches the fight between Cub Swanson (red gloves) and Billy Quarantillo (blue gloves) at Amalie Arena.
UFC CEO Dana White watches the fight between Cub Swanson (red gloves) and Billy Quarantillo (blue gloves) at Amalie Arena. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Which Network Suits The UFC The Best?

With that said, White remained clear once the negotiating window opens this coming Tuesday for any non-ESPN players, all bets are off regarding which networks the UFC may talk to – whether it’s Netflix, Amazon Prime, or another potential suitor.

“When the window opens, we’ll obviously start talking to lots of different people and we’ll see what the options are out there,” White said. “We’ve said this every time. There could be a time when we end up on several different networks like all other sports do.”

UFC CEO Dana White (center) separates Ricky Simon (left) from Vinicius Oliveira during weigh-ins for UFC 303 at T-Mobile Aren
UFC CEO Dana White (center) separates Ricky Simon (left) from Vinicius Oliveira during weigh-ins for UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

White didn’t seem to have any preferences as to where the UFC is broadcast. It’s clear his priorities are elsewhere, and regardless of which network or streaming service wins outright, the product itself will likely remain the same.

“It depends on what ESPN or wherever else we go is looking for,” White added. “Most of the times when you do these deals, you’re catering to what the network needs. Plus they’ll have other programming, other sports that they’re already committed to at certain times and seasons and whatever it may be. It always changes. It doesn’t matter to me.”

For now, it’s a wait-and-see approach as the summer draws closer.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

