UFC 314 winner Alexander Volkanovski takes clear stance on featherweight GOAT debate
Alexander Volkanovski remained fairly humble in victory after snapping a two-fight losing skid to reclaim the UFC featherweight title against Diego Lopes.
"This was to show people you can come back from adversity," Volkanovski said.
Despite his run of greatness over the last six years, including two failed attempts at winning the UFC lightweight title with losses to current champion Islam Makhachev, Volkanovski still paid his respects to former Featherweight Champion Jose Aldo following UFC 314.
Volkanovski Weigh-Ins On Featherweight GOAT Debate
Speaking to assembled media after his win, Volkanovski was asked whether or not Aldo is still the GOAT of the division despite being nearly seven years removed from reigning at the top.
“I've got much respect for Aldo and I say he's the GOAT,” Volkanovski said.
Both men will now be linked to one another forever after Volkanovski joined Aldo as the second fighter in divisional history to regain the featherweight championship – something that may never happen again in the division or may take years to replicate.
Alexander Volkanovski Discusses His Next Fight
Despite a 14-month hiatus from the sport after losing to Ilia Topuria, Volkanovski will try to remain active with yet another quick turnaround – whether fans like it or not.
“September. I mean, if everything’s good I’d probably like to go quicker than that. That’s probably the second fight,” Volkanovski said.
The champ even took it one step further, declaring the UFC’s July pay-per-view as a possible option for a title defense.
Either way, Volkanovski returned to championship form Saturday night, and in some regards, looked like his old, vintage self.
