Ex-UFC Champion Announces Shocking Return for First MMA Fight Since 2022

Former UFC and WEC lightweight titleholder Anthony Pettis is officially set to return to MMA for the first time since 2022.

Following a four-fight run with the PFL that came immediately after his lengthy UFC career, Pettis won his boxing debut in 2023 against Roy Jones Jr. before he also bested fellow former UFC and WEC Lightweight Champion Benson Henderson in a trilogy bout that took place under the Karate Combat banner.

“Showtime” last competed on the undercard of the Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing match and dropped a unanimous decision to Chris Avila, and he was set to return to MMA in what would have been a fourth meeting with Henderson before the initial batch of events scheduled by the Global Fight League fell through.

Anthony Pettis Announces Surprise Return To MMA

Now well over three years removed from his last MMA fight against Stevie Ray, Pettis has made the surprise announcement that he’s returning to MMA to headline Orda Global Fights at Almaty Arena in Khazakstan on June 6.

The 39-year-old will be facing a veteran fighter that boasts nearly as many professional fights as himself in Kazakhstan’s Adil Boranbayev, who began his professional MMA career back in 2007. “Boran” last competed in September 2025 at ACA 291, where he dropped a split decision to Ali Mashrapov that put Boranbayev on his first losing skid since 2018.

"Showtime" Held The WEC And UFC Lightweight Belts

Although it may be taking place with an unexpected promotion, Pettis’s return to MMA is sure to draw plenty of attention from hardcore MMA fans that remember when he was one of the biggest stars in the sport.

“Showtime” began his MMA career with an 8-0 run that included a submission-win in his WEC debut before he suffered his first loss at WEC 45 in 2009. Following three-straight finishes, Pettis challenged Henderson in the final fight in WEC history and landed the iconic “Showtime Kick” before getting his hand raised via unanimous decision.

Benson Henderson (left) fights Anthony Pettis during the UFC 164 bout at BMO Harris Bradley Center. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

After dropping his UFC debut to Clay Guida, Pettis bested Jeremy Stephens, Joe Lauzon, and Donald Cerrone before being matched with Henderson in a lightweight title bout at UFC 164. A first-round submission secured the UFC belt for Pettis, and he went on to defend it with another submission against Gilbert Melendez before losing to Rafael dos Anjos in a major upset at UFC 185.

Roy Jones Jr., left, and Anthony Pettis pose for photos after their pre-fight news conference. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 39-year-old experienced mixed results through the rest of his UFC career but managed to put together a 3-2 record in the welterweight division and secured back-to-back wins before moving onto the PFL, where he went 1-3 overall during just over a year on the promotion’s roster.