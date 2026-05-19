UFC Star Proposes Release From UFC Contract to Pursue Netflix MMA Fight

UFC star and newly-ranked light heavyweight contender Paulo Costa has outlined some interesting options for his next fight.

A former middleweight title challenger, Costa moved up to 205 lbs. to meet Azamat Murzakanov at UFC 327 and handed the previously-undefeated Russian his first loss by finishing him with strikes in the third round.

The upset-victory vaulted Costa into the light heavyweight Top 10, and he currently also still holds a #14 ranking in the UFC middleweight division as well.

Paulo Costa Outlines "3 Options" For Next Fight

Costa is always active on social media and recently outlined three potential options for his next fight, none of which include him competing in the light heavyweight division.

I have 3 options right now at ufc :

1. Fight for 185 belt - Strickland rematch

2 .fight at heavyweight weight Hokit

3 . Ask for ufc release me of my last fight contract and go face Mike “The Platinum” Perry at Netflix . — Paulo Costa (@BorrachinhaMMA) May 19, 2026

“I have 3 options right now at ufc : 1. Fight for 185 belt - Strickland rematch 2 .fight at heavyweight weight Hokit 3 . Ask for ufc release me of my last fight contract and go face Mike “The Platinum” Perry at Netflix .”

Following his win over Murzakanov, Costa was quick to suggest that the UFC should have him replace Derrick Lewis on the upcoming White House card and face Josh Hokit, who was unexpectedly booked to meet Lewis at “UFC Freedom 250” after he defeated Curtis Blaydes as part of the UFC 327 main card.

Josh Hokit (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Curtis Blaydes (red gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Could "The Eraser" Jump the Line for Sean Strickland Rematch?

A jump up to the heavyweight division seems like it might be a big step for Costa given that the Brazilian has spent almost his entire career competing at 185 lbs., and the suggestion that the UFC might release him to go and fight Mike Perry also seems unlikely at this stage.

Paulo Costa (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Azamat Murzakanov (red gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Last weekend’s MMA slate saw the UFC hold a relatively low-profile UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas ahead of a rare off week, and that card went head-to-head with MVP MMA 1 on Saturday night. Airing live on Netflix, MVP MMA 1 was built around a main event between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano that saw “Rowdy” submit Carano in just 17 seconds.

Mike Perry (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Nate Diaz (blue gloves) in a welterweight bout at Intuit Dome. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The card also featured a welterweight co-headliner between former UFC stars Mike Perry and Nate Diaz. That fight ended after the second round, with Perry getting his hand raised via doctor’s stoppage after “Platinum” cut up Diaz’s head and face with elbows.

Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Paulo Costa (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Currently-retired UFC legend Jon Jones also suggested he’d like to be released from his UFC contract in order to face Francis Ngannou following the former UFC heavyweight champion’s win at MVP MMA 1, but the most realistic of the three options Costa proposed looks like it may be a rematch with recently-crowned two-time UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland.