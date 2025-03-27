UFC’s newest rival debuts with Holly Holm and three former champions
Watch out, UFC. The latest promotion in the MMA world, GFL, isn't playing around with their inaugural event.
GFL has been criticized for signing fighters in the twilight of their careers, but their debut event on May 24 has still piqued fan interest.
GFL 1 features four former UFC champions, and a wealth of top-name MMA veterans that fans will certainly be familiar with.
GFL debuts with Holly Holm, Urijah Faber among roster of ex-UFC champs
Part one of the GFL's 2025 Regular Season debuts with 15 fights. The venue takes place in the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, May 24 at 4 pm ET. The added bonus of it being a California card is that the athletic commission may disclose payouts.
As well as featuring a host of former UFC veterans, GFL 1 stars four former UFC champions in Holly Holm, Benson Henderson, Anthony Pettis, and Renan Barao.
The full card is as follows:
- Urijah Faber vs. Renan Barao; 135 lbs
- Anthony Pettis vs. Benson Henderson; 155 lbs
- Holly Holm vs. Julia Budd; 135 lbs
- Chad Mendes vs. Maike Linhares; 145 lbs
- Derek Brunson vs. Omari Akhmedov; 185 lbs
- Sage Northcutt vs. Lucas Martins; 155 lbs
- Marlon Moraes vs. Ray Borg; 135 lbs
- Aspen Ladd vs. Alejandra Lara; 135 lbs
- Robelis Despaigne vs. Todd Duffee; 265 lbs
- Cat Zingano vs. Alexa Conners; 135 lbs
- Neiman Gracie vs. Danny Roberts; 170 lbs
- Jessica Penne vs. Joice Mara; 105 lbs
- Charles Rosa vs. Khumoyun Tukhtamuradov; 145 lbs
- Marisa Messer-Belenchia vs. Kelly Staddon; 105 lbs
- Gleison Tibau vs. Alex Oliveira; 170 lbs