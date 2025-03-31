UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili grapples 280-pound Olympic gold medalist
Merab Dvalishvili is taking 'anytime, any place' to a new extreme. He's been filmed having a playful grappling spar with 280-lb gold-medal Olympian Gable Steveson.
'The Machine' Dvalishvili is known for his endless in-cage cardio and relentless pace. Not only this, but Dvalishvili has made a name for himself with his dangerous stunts in his free time, from jumping in frozen lakes and splitting his head open, to climbing cliffs with no safety apparatus.
Merab Dvalishvili grapples Gable Steveson
This time, Dvalishvili is comparatively safe, as he appeared on Takedown Shop's Instagram story grappling Gable Steveson, a Gold Medalist Olympic wrestler and NCAA 285-lb competitor.
The footage shows Dvalishvili and Steveson enjoying some flow sparring without using much strength.
Gable Steveson trains with Jon Jones
For 24 year old Steveson, the world is his oyster. He has considered careers in professional football and wrestling, but it seems like MMA might be the final go-to. To prepare, Steveson trains with Jon Jones, widely regarded as one of the best fighters of all time.
Despite the age and accolades, Steveson is still at the mercy of 'Bones,' as evidenced by a viral clip where Jones almost took him out with a flying knee in practice.
