MMA fighter walks off after absolutely jaw-dropping "KO of the Year" contender

Lightweight MMA fighter Lucas Corbage added a late entry to 2025’s “Knockout of the Year” conversation with a title-winning finish in Argentina.

The UFC is currently on break for Thanksgiving Week in the United States following the promotion’s first trip to Qatar last weekend, which saw Arman Tsraukyan reassert his place as the lightweight division’s number one contender when he submitted Dan Hooker in the second round.

There’s plenty of regional MMA action on offer this weekend to sate combat sports fans before next Saturday’s stacked UFC 323 event, and during the middle of the week Peru-based Fusion FC put on a FFC 99 card that featured three title bouts.

Lucas Corbage Scores Jaw-Dropping KO In MMA Title Fight

Taking place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, FFC 99 marked FFC’s 14th event of 2025 before the promotion closes out the year with a milestone FFC 100 card in Peru on December 18.

Well-established as a proving ground for some of the top fighters in South America, FFC put together three interim title bouts for its return to Argentina. While the first two of those fights were for vacant belts, the night’s main event saw Ronald Padilla step into the cage do defend his interim lightweight strap against Corbage.

Padilla came into the night on a four-fight win streak that included three-straight finishes and a first-round knockout to claim the FFC interim lightweight belt last month. Coming off a 14-second loss and 1-3 run dating back to 2023, Corbage upset the defending champion with an absolutely sensational right hand.

The punch managed to knock Padilla stiff and send his mouth guard flying all at the same time. As “Guerrero De Dios” toppled to the canvas, Corbage calmly walked away to celebrate one of the most violent finishes of the entire year.

WALKOFF KO!!!! 😱



Lucas Corbage with a knockout in round1!!! 💥 #FFC99 pic.twitter.com/sQuWX0papm — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) November 27, 2025

The 36-year-old Corbage went 10-0 to start his professional MMA career before being knocked out in his Combate Global debut in 2019. Corbage joined FFC the following year and won the promotion’s featherweight belt via first-round submission, but that preceded a layoff of more than a year before his recent 1-3 run that included a move up to the lightweight division.

A “Knockout of the Year” contender from “Lubera” certainly stole the show at FFC 99, but the event also saw Hector Almonacid and Jhon Rivera claim the promotion’s interim featherweight and flyweight titles in their respective championship bouts.

