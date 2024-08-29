MMA Knockout

UFC’s Dana White Announcing Conor McGregor Fight Soon

Conor McGregor may return to the UFC sooner than expected.

Jul 10, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor before fighting Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

It appears Conor McGregor may fight in the UFC this year after all.

While promoting “Power Slap: Road To The Title” late Wednesday night, UFC CEO Dana White was seen at UFC Headquarters in Las Vegas, Nev. taking a glance at an unseen wall, where he revealed that MMA’s biggest star, Conor McGregor, could get a fight announcement.

White did not reveal specifics as to whether or not McGregor has an opponent, but did mention that Michael Chandler, his TUF 31 adversary, will have news on the way shortly as well.

“We talked about Conor [McGregor] today,” White said. “We got Conor news coming up.”

McGregor has not fought since 2021, competing twice in outings against former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier. McGregor suffered a severe leg break in their UFC 264 bout in July, which kept him out of action, along with complications with USADA.

The news comes weeks after White revealed that McGregor would not fight this year, but plans may have very well changed.

McGregor and Chandler were initially scheduled to fight at UFC 303, but a McGregor toe injury forced him out of the main event just three weeks or so prior. The fight has not been rescheduled since.

McGregor’s last win came in Jan. 2020 against Donald Cerrone, and, if he doesn’t fight until December or Jan. 2025, it will have been over eight years since his last title fight.

This story is still developing, as MMAKO will continue to provide coverage as more news breaks.

