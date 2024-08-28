MMA Fighter Leaves Dana White Speechless With Savage Knockout
It will be difficult to outshine Malcolm Wellmaker's one-shot finish from week three of Dana White's Contender Series on August 28.
Exclusive: ‘Arrow’ Star Caity Lotz Talks New Martial Arts Movie ‘The Lockdown’
Wellmaker came up against Adam Bramhald in the second fight of the night, and by all means, Bramhald was giving him a difficult fight for half of the first round. Bramhald was aggressive straight out of the gate with combination punching and mixing his attacks with kicks
However, Bramhald's aggression would be his undoing. The Brit lurched on his strikes and was punished when Wellmaker held his ground and winged a strong right hook. He clubbed Bramhald over the top of the head and sent him face-first into the canvas; the fight was over with one shot, and the live broadcast showed a speechless Dana White at ringside.
Muhammad Mokaev Confirms Next Move After Undefeated UFC Run
With this victory, Wellmaker moves to 8-0 as a professional and likely secures himself a UFC contract by the nights' end.
Read More UFC & MMA News
- Dana White's Contender Series Live Results & Highlights (Season 8, Week 3)
- Machine Gun Kelly Trashes 'Racist and Homophobic' UFC Star
- UFC Rankings: Caio Borralho Soars High, Champs Trade Places Pound for Pound
- Kamaru Usman Calls Out Disrespectful UFC Fans
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.