UFC Edmonton: Free Fight Live Stream Results & Highlights for Buckley vs. Malott

The UFC returns to Edmonton tonight (October 17) for a UFC Fight Night card headlined by a huge welterweight matchup.

After extending his winning run to four fights when he retired Gilbert Burns at UFC Winnipeg in April, Mike Malott will try to take another step closer towards title contention when he meets Joaquin Buckley in the main event for UFC Edmonton.

The co-main event for UFC Vegas 122 is also an important matchup for the women’s flyweight title pictures, as Erin Blanchfield is scheduled to take on fellow top-ranked contender Jasmine Jasudavicius.

UFC Edmonton Main Card Features Canadian Fighters in All Six Matchups

Before Blanchfield and Jasudavicius meet in the co-main event, Kyle Nelson and Cristian Perez are set to throw down in a lightweight bout that looks sure to produce a knockout.

Kyle Nelson (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Bill Algeo (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Perez is one of two fighters making their promotional debuts on the UFC Edmonton main card, as Canadian Louis Jourdain is also set to take on Timmy Cuamba before Marc-Andre Barriault and Kyle Daukaus meet in a middleweight contest.

Marc-Andre Barriault (red gloves) reacts after defeating Bruno Silva (blue gloves) during UFC 315 at Bell Centre. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The opening fight for the UFC Edmonton main card will see Mandel Nallo attempt to rebound from being stopped in his UFC debut when he takes on fan favorite Nate Landwehr.

Four Fighters Set to Debut on UFC Edmonton Prelims

In the night’s featured prelim, heavyweight Tanner Boser looks to secure the first victory of his second UFC stint when he meets Jhonata Diniz.

Tanner Boser (red gloves) fights Gokhan Saricam (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Canada Life Centre. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nick Galanti also debuts against Julien Leblanc following his 35-second knockout on Dana White’s Contender Series, and that matchup will take place after Javad Mahjoub and Joel Faglier square off in a battle between undefeated heavyweight newcomers.

Julien Leblanc (red gloves) fights Robert Valentin (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Canada Life Centre. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Katyln Cerminara returns to action to face The Ultimate Fighter veteran Mackenzie Stiller after Chad Anheliger and Steven Koslow both also end lengthy layoffs when they enter the cage for their bantamweight contest.

Maycee Barber (blue gloves) fights Katlyn Cerminara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Melissa Croden also takes on Chelsea Chandler in a women’s bantamweight matchup, and the action for UFC Edmonton opens when undefeated Canadian Cody Chovancek makes his UFC debut against Su Young You.

UFC Edmonton Live Results & Highlights

All fighters scheduled to compete at UFC Edmonton successfully made weight for their respective bouts the day before the event.

Mike Malott (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Gilbert Burns (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Canada Life Centre. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The prelims for UFC Edmonton are scheduled to kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET before the main card at 8:00 p.m. ET, and the card will be available in its entirety on Paramount+ in The United States.

UFC Edmonton Main Card (8:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Main Event: Joaquin Buckley vs. Mike Malott

Co-Main Event: Erin Blanchfield vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Kyle Nelson vs. Cristian Perez

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Kyle Daukaus

Louis Jourdain vs. Timmy Cuamba

Mandel Nallo vs. Nate Landwehr

UFC Edmonton Preliminary Card (5:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Tanner Boser vs. Jhonata Diniz

Julie LeBlanc vs. Nick Galanti

Javid Mahjoub vs. Joel Faglier

Katlyn Cerminara vs. Mackenzie Stiller

Chad Anheliger vs. Steven Koslow

Meliss Croden vs. Chelsea Chandler

Su Young You vs. Cody Chovancek