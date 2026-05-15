UFC Fan Favorite Books Next Fight at UFC Oklahoma City After Brutal KO Losses

The fight announcements for UFC Oklahoma City keep coming, and now the event will reportedly see a lightweight veteran try to rebound from a pair of knockout losses.

The UFC last visited Oklahoma City in 2017 with a UFC Fight Night event that saw Kevin Lee submit Michael Chiesa in the card's main event, and now the world’s leading MMA promotion is officially headed back to Oklahoma on July 18.

Several fights have been added to the card as of this week, and Marcel Dorff was the first to report that Chase Hooper will be taking on Mitch Ramirez in a lightweight contest at Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center.

Chase Hooper Set to Return After Back-to-Back Losses

A member of the UFC roster since 2019, Hooper went 3-3 during his initial featherweight run with the UFC before he made the move up to the lightweight division in 2023.

Jim Miller (red gloves) fights against Chase Hooper (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The change in weight classes ended up paying off in a big way, as Hooper went 4-0 between 2023 and 2024 and earned a “Performance of the Night” bonus for his first-round submission of UFC Hall of Famer Clay Guida at UFC 310. “The Dream” extended his winning run to five fights at UFC 314 when he took a unanimous decision over Jim Miller, who is the UFC’s all-time leader in both wins and appearances.

Chase Hooper (red gloves) fights Alexander Hernandez (blue gloves) during UFC 319 at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Hooper saw his win streak come to a brutal end at UFC 319 when he was knocked by Alexander Hernandez, and in his most recent outing in March the 26-year-old was also stopped with strikes in the opening round by former Bellator star Lance Gibson Jr.

Mitch Ramirez Searching for First UFC Win in Oklahoma City

While Hooper already has 13 UFC fights to his name, Ramirez is 0-3 in the Octagon between Dana White’s Contender Series and his two UFC appearances.

The 33-year-old suffered his first loss on DWCS in 2023 when he was stopped by current top-ranked UFC welterweight contender Carlos Prates before he rebounded with a first-round knockout against the formerly-undefeated Aireon Tavarres at LFA 173. Ramirez stepped up for a short-notice UFC debut against Thiago Moises in 2024 but was stopped with leg kicks, and last July his UFC record fell to 0-2 when he also fell to Mike Davis.

Mitch Ramirez (red gloves) fights Mike Davis (blue gloves) during a lightweight bout at UFC Fight Night at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

It remains to be seen what the UFC has in mind as the headlining attraction for UFC Oklahoma City, but the card seems to be coming together rather quickly now and has also added a light heavyweight bout between Felipe Franco and Levi Rodrigues Jr. (per Léo Guimaraes) as of this week.

UFC Oklahoma City Fight Card

Amanda Ribas vs. Fatima Kline

Chase Hooper vs. Mitch Ramirez

Brad Tavares vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Alvin Hines vs. Allen Frye Jr.

Dione Barbosa vs. Veronica Hardy

Felipe Franco vs. Levi Rodrigues Jr.