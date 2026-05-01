UFC Perth: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Carlos Prates Free Live Results & Highlights

The UFC returns to the Perth, Western Australia, tomorrow for a UFC Fight Night card headlined by a huge matchup for the welterweight division.

The main event will see former UFC Welterweight Champion Jack Della Maddalena return for the first time since losing his title to Islam Makhachev when he takes on Carlos Prates, who is currently the division’s #5 ranked contender following a pair of knockout-wins over Geoff Neal and Leon Edwards.

The night’s co-main event could be a star-making performance for one of Perth’s own, as Quillan Salkilld will try to extend an unbeaten start to his UFC career and break into the lightweight rankings when he faces divisional mainstay Beneil Dariush.

UFC Perth Live Results & Highlights

The UFC Perth main card also includes a major matchup for the flyweight division, as Tim Elliott will try to bring his winning run to three fights when he meets fellow former title challenger Steve Erceg.

Tim Elliott (red gloves) fights Kai Asakura (blue gloves) during UFC 319 at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Ollie Schmid also looks to score a major upset against the undefeated Marwan Rahiki after accepting the call to make his UFC debut on less than a week’s notice. Shamil Gaziev will also attempt to defend his spot in the heavyweight rankings against Brando Peričić, and the main card opener will see Tai Tuivasa try to snap his six-fight skid against short-notice replacement opponent Louie Sutherland.

Tai Tuivasa (red gloves) after the fight against Sergei Pavlovich (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Amway Center. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The prelims also feature plenty of interesting matchups, including a featured prelim bout that will see Cam Rowston and Robert Bryczek throw down in a middleweight clash that looks unlikely to make it to the judges’ scorecards.

Gerald Meerschaert was the only fighter to miss weight ahead of the event. His fight with Jacob Malkoun will proceed as scheduled, and he will forfeit 30% of his fight purse to Malkoun.

Gerald Meerschaert (red gloves) reacts after fighting Joe Pyfer (blue gloves) during UFC 287 at Miami-Dade Arena. | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

The prelim action for UFC Perth is set to kick off at 4:00 a.m ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the card starts.

UFC Perth Main Card (7:00 a.m. ET, Paramount+)

Main Event: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Carlos Prates

Co-Main Event: Beneil Dariush vs. Quillan Salkilld

Tim Elliott vs. Steve Erceg

Marwan Rahiki vs. Ollie Schmid

Shamil Gaziev vs. Brando Pericic

Tai Tuivasa vs. Louie Sutherland

UFC Perth Preliminary Card (4 a.m. ET, Paramount+)

Cam Rowston vs. Robert Bryczek

Junior Tafa vs. Kevin Christian

Jacob Malkoun vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Colby Thicknesse vs. Vince Morales

Wes Schultz vs. Ben Johnston

Jonathan Micallef vs. Themba Gorimbo

Kody Steele vs. Dom Mar Fan