UFC Reportedly Adds Pair of Fan-Friendly Fights to UFC Oklahoma City Card

Two more fights have reportedly been added to the UFC’s long-awaited return event in Oklahoma City.

Scheduled to take place on July 18, UFC Oklahoma City will see the world’s leading MMA promotion return to Oklahoma for the first time since a UFC Fight Night card in 2017 that saw Kevin Lee submit the recently-retired Michael Chiesa in the night’s main event.

There’s still been no word on what fight will headline the event, but as of this week the card has reportedly been bolstered by a pair of solid matchups.

Amanda Ribas to Defend UFC Ranking Against Fatima Kline on July 18

First reported by Nolan King (h/t Marcel Dorff), UFC Oklahoma City will feature an important strawweight clash between top-ranked contenders Amanda Ribas and Fatima Kline.

Amanda Ribas (red gloves) fights Maycee Barber (blue gloves) in a women flyweight bout during a UFC Fight Night. | David Yeazell-Imagn Images

A member of the UFC roster since 2019, Ribas has competed in both the strawweight and women’s flyweight divisions across a total of 13 Octagon outings. The 32-year-old is currently on a three-fight skid that includes losses to two-time UFC Strawweight Champion Rose Najamunas and the division’s reigning titleholder Mackenzie Dern.

Fatima Kline (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Angela Hill (not pictured) in the womens strawweight bout by unanimous decision during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Ribas is ranked one spot ahead of Kline at #10 and will be tasked with stifling the rise of the 25-year-old, who won three-straight fights last year after she debuted up a division on short notice and dropped a decision to Jasmine Jasudavicius at UFC Denver in 2024.

UFC Oklahoma City Also Adds Brad Tavares vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

It doesn’t feature the same stakes for the UFC rankings as Ribas vs. Kline, but Alex Behunin reports that UFC Oklahoma City will also feature a middleweight clash between UFC veterans Brad Tavares and Marc-Andre Barriault.

Brad Tavares (red gloves) fights Robert Bryczek (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Tavares was a finalist on The Ultimate Fighter Season 11 in 2010 and has put together an impressive UFC run that’s seen him share the Octagon with several future and former middleweight titleholders. The 38-year-old is currently 1-4 dating back to 2024 and most recently dropped a decision to Eryk Anders in what turned out to be Anders’ retirement fight in March.

Marc-Andre Barriault (red gloves) reacts after defeating Bruno Silva (blue gloves) during UFC 315 at Bell Centre. | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Barriault will also come into UFC Oklahoma City looking for a big win given that he’s gone 1-5 since defeating the aforementioned Anders in 2023. Although he’s currently on a two-fight skid, “Powerbar” has managed to secured post-fight bonuses in his last three UFC outings.

With just over two months to go until the UFC returns to Oklahoma City, fans should expect to see more fight announcements for the card in the coming weeks.

UFC Oklahoma City Fight Card

Amanda Ribas vs. Fatima Kline

Brad Tavares vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Alvin Hines vs. Allen Frye Jr.

Dione Barbosa vs. Veronica Hardy