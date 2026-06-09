UFC Fans Torch Dana White for Audacious UFC White House Prediction

Dana White’s latest claim about this Sunday’s UFC White House card didn’t exactly generate rousing approval from MMA fans.

Scheduled to take place on the South Lawn of The White House on June 14, the event dubbed “UFC Freedom 250” features a total of seven fights and includes two title bouts at the top of the bill.

Provided that a lawsuit filed at the start of fight week doesn’t derail the whole event, fight fans and casual viewers alike are patiently waiting to see how the event will actually look in practice and what kind of reaction it will generate from the general public.

Fans React as Dana White Cites Super Bowl in UFC White House Prediction

Both White and President Donald Trump have repeatedly stated that they expect “UFC Freedom 250” to go down as one of the biggest sporting events ever, and the UFC CEO recently claimed that the expectation is the card will do Super Bowl-level viewership numbers.

“For UFC fans all over the world, this is a very unique experience for everybody,” White told TNT Sports (h/t Championship Rounds). “And we’re expecting Super Bowl-type numbers for this fight.”

President-elect Donald Trump speaks with Dana White (left) during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

White’s claim about how many people will be watching “UFC Freedom 250” is certainly ambitious, and fans online didn’t seem particularly impressed by the UFC CEO’s prediction.

“Conor fight will have higher viewership than White House Card” - @harrbearpr

“It’s a joke.. and will be a complete failure. You such @danawhite” - @delugofpain

“So every single person who has a paramount subscription will be watching, and 50 million more people will sign up over the next few days? ‘Superbowl numbers’” - @RevoltFinance

“and lets be real, it’s a trump sponsored event, numbers will be faked” - @BaconDreams4evr

“Dana’s as much of a delusional pos as it gets. remember when he said powerslap views were more than football and soccer combined? tired of him” - @thalstboi

UFC CEO Dana White talks to the press after the fight between Israel Adesanya (red gloves) and Joe Pyfer (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

“Illegal streams will be watched, the card won’t even get close to 20% of the Super Bowl” - @whytheymakemed1

“Lmaooo it’s a good card but it’s not that good of a card” - @jafterhours26

“UFC White House event needs a couple more fights I think” - @NRJwe0y

The decision to hold the event on Sunday (President Trump’s birthday) is already a major break from the UFC’s usual practices and what fans have come to expect from the promotion, as was the choice to put together what was originally only a six-fight card before the addition of Derrick Lewis vs. Josh Hokit.

Is "UFC Freedom 250" the Card That Fans Were Promised?

“UFC Freedom 250” does feature several of the UFC’s biggest names, but there’s also a conversation to be had about the fights that White and the UFC matchmakers were able to put together.

Ilia Topuria is set to defend his lightweight belt for the first time against interim titleholder Justin Gaethje in the night’s headlining bout, but many fans had already questioned Gaethje’s interim title booking against Paddy Pimblett when Arman Tsarukyan looks to be the lightweight division’s clear #1 contender.

Ilia Topuria (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Charles Oliveira (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The co-main event also doesn’t look to be the promotion’s ideal choice for a heavyweight title bout. Alex Pereira is set to try and become a three-division UFC champion when he takes on Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight strap, but undisputed heavyweight king Tom Aspinall is currently sidelined after his fight with Gane at UFC 321 ended late in the first round due to eye pokes.

Alex Pereira (blue gloves) reacts after the fight against Magomed Ankalaev (red gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

However fans feel about the quality of the card and the decision to hold it at The White House, the wait for the action is nearly over – provided that the aforementioned lawsuit or adverse weather conditions don’t get in the way.