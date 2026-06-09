Ilia Topuria Accuses Justin Gaethje Of Crossing The Line Ahead Of UFC Fight

Six days remain until UFC Freedom 250 goes down from the White House on the South Lawn in Washington, D.C., which is headlined by a lightweight unification bout between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje to top the seven-fight extravaganza.

The war of words has since boiled over on social media, with Topuria calling out Gaethje in a viral, mean-spirited tweet regarding personal issues relating to his inner-circle regarding his ex-wife.

Topuria began the ordeal by asking Gaethje to keep anything related to his family off-limits, which caused Gaethje to fire back before the discourse ultimately continued.

Ilia Topuria Calls Out Justin Gaethje Over Ex-Wife Fallout

(NFL)

Justin crossed a line.



What happened between my ex-wife and me is our business. We may no longer be together, but she is the mother of my daughter.



To everyone insulting her or speaking about things they know nothing about: show some respect.



You don’t have to respect our… — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) June 8, 2026

"Justin crossed a line," Topuria wrote. "What happened between my ex-wife and me is our business. We may no longer be together, but she is the mother of my daughter. To everyone insulting her or speaking about things they know nothing about: show some respect. You don’t have to respect our relationship. But respecting someone’s mother should be one of the most basic codes in life. Be better."

Gaethje, meanwhile, disagreed with Topuria's strong stance.

Proving my point. Insufferable little bitch boy. Never said a thing about your wife. You want to speak words to my father then act like I crossed some line. We already fighting buddy. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) June 8, 2026

"Proving my point. Insufferable little b**** boy," Gaethje wrote. "Never said a thing about your wife. You want to speak words to my father then act like I crossed some line. We already fighting buddy."

Topuria then offered a crushing prediction for the fight, implying it would end fast and with a harsh dose of violence alongside it.

You should’ve kept your father out of this.



He was the one calling me a short guy and saying you’d smash me, all while holding a beer in his hand.



Then you started talking about my divorce and telling the world you wouldn’t want to be my roommate.



Idiot.



First, we’re… https://t.co/siCzS9rNUj — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) June 8, 2026

"He was the one calling me a short guy and saying you’d smash me, all while holding a beer in his hand," Topuria replied. "Then you started talking about my divorce and telling the world you wouldn’t want to be my roommate. Idiot. First, we’re fighting, not dating. Second, I’m not looking for a roommate. When I put you to sleep and you’re lying there next to the rose, I’ll look at your father and ask him one simple question: Who’s the short one now? I’m gonna break you Justin."

The back-and-forth will eventually come to a conclusion Sunday night, as Gaethje will try to win a lightweight title before hanging up the gloves. Meanwhile, Topuria is trying to enhance his status in a possible GOAT conversation. Topuria was previously the UFC Featherweight Champion before moving up last summer, dispatching Charles Oliveira to become a two-division champion at UFC 317.

UFC Freedom 250 Will Showcase Huge Topuria-Gaethje Climax

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

Gaethje earned the unification bout with a decision win over Paddy Pimblett in January at UFC 324 to begin the UFC's era on Paramount+.

Festivities get underway at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT Sunday, barring a lawsuit and weather-related concerns.