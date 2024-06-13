UFC Fight Night: Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira Full Card Predictions
The UFC is back at the Apex facility in Las Vegas this Saturday night, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for the entire 13-fight card.
Boston Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Reveals Coach Shows UFC Clips Before NBA Finals
Main Card
Alex Perez vs. Tatsuro Taira
This fight is a massive step up for Taira, especially considering Perez is coming off a brutal knockout-win over Matheus Nicolau less than two months ago. I do wonder if the Brazilian might be pushing himself a bit hard by taking a third fight in just over three months, but even though Taira has looked sensational in the UFC this could be slightly too big of a step up in competition for him.
(Pick: Perez)
Ikram Aliskerov vs. Antonio Trócoli
Aliskerov could already be in the middleweight Top 15 if his matchups against ranked opposition didn’t keep falling through. Trócoli is absolutely a dangerous opponent and will be looking to make a statement after waiting this long to debut in the UFC, but the Brazilian has a tough task in front of him after stepping in to face Aliskerov.
(Pick: Aliskerov)
Lucas Almeida vs. Timmy Cuamba
This is a pivotal matchup for both featherweights after Cuamba came up short in his UFC debut earlier this year and Almeida dropped back-to-back fights following a win in his own debut. It should be an entertaining scrap for as long as it lasts, and I’ll side with Cuamba to pick up his first UFC victory.
(Pick: Cuamba)
UFC 303: Top-5 Fights to Make if McGregor vs. Chandler Fails
Miles Johns vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade
Lower weight classes are typically far less forgiving for fighters as they age, but at 38 years old Silva de Andrade continues to perform at a high level. There are no easy matchups in the UFC’s stacked bantamweight division, and although Johns already picked up one win this year I’m picking the Brazilian to score back-to-back victories.
(Pick: Silva de Andrade)
Asu Almabaev vs. Jose Johnson
Johnson gets a difficult matchup here after “Lobo Solitario” came up short in his UFC debut but rebounded with a submission-win over Chad Anheliger. Almabaev is on a massive win streak that dates back to 2017, and if the 30-year-old picks up his third UFC win against Johnson he should be due for a significant step up in competition.
(Pick: Almabaev)
Adam Fugitt vs. Josh Quinlan
This is an excellent welterweight bout to kick off the main card portion of UFC Vegas 93. Quinlin faces quite a bit of pressure given that he’s dropped back-to-back fights after winning his UFC debut, and although things could get wild in this matchup I’ll take Fugitt in a fight that almost certainly won’t go the distance.
(Pick: Fugitt)
UFC 303 News: Cryptic Conor McGregor Post Fuels Michael Chandler Fight Concerns
Preliminary Card
Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Joshua Van
This may be the best matchup on the card outside of the main event, and while Ulanbekov is rightfully favored I’m taking Van to extend his unbeaten UFC record and score an upset that should put him in the flyweight Top 15.
(Pick: Van)
Nate Maness vs. Jimmy Flick
I don’t like how wide the current betting odds are for this fight, but even though Flick is always a threat to snatch a submission Maness should be able to stifle those attempts en route to his second win in a row.
(Pick: Maness)
Garrett Armfield vs. Brady Hiestand
This is another relatively low-profile matchup with Fight of the Night potential, and after seeing Armfield best Brad Katona in his last outing I think the 27-year-old should be capable of ending Hiestand’s current two-fight win streak.
(Pick: Armfield)
UFC Exclusive: Dominick Reyes Lifts up Tony Ferguson, Others without a Win ‘Fighter or Not
Carli Judice vs. Gabriella Fernandes
Judice’s gutsy performance on Contender Series last year earned her a UFC contract even though she lost, but as much fun as that fight was I have concerns about if she’s collected the regional experience necessary to find success in the UFC.
(Pick: Fernandes)
Jeka Saragih vs. Westin Wilson
Saragih’s knockout-win over Lucas Alexander showcased the talent that made the UFC take note of him in the first place, and I’ll pick the Indonesian to hand Wilson a third-straight loss that may spell the end of his time with the promotion.
(Pick: Saragih)
Julia Polastri vs. Josefine Knutsson
This is a fantastic matchup between a pair of promising young strawweights, and while I expect that Polastri will also carve out a successful career with the UFC I’m picking Knutsson to add another victory to her unbeaten record.
(Pick: Knutsson)
Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. Melquizael Costa
This is one of those rare fights where each man is coming off a loss to the same person. I’m surprised to see Nuerdanbieke as a slight underdog considering he put together a three-fight win streak before running into Steve Garcia, but I do think that Costa should get the job done here.
(Pick: Costa)
MMA KO will be providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Vegas 93 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back on our homepage for a preview of the event as well as live results and highlights on fight night.
UFC Exclusive: Charles Johnson Told He’s Not Ready for Ranking: ‘It Lit a Fire’
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.