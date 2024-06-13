UFC 303 News: Cryptic Conor McGregor Post Fuels Michael Chandler Fight Concerns
Conor McGregor has once again fueled fan concern regarding his return at UFC 303 with a now-deleted story he put up on his Instagram account.
UFC Exclusive: Dominick Reyes Reacts to Jon Jones’ Rant on X, Training Offer
“The Notorious” is scheduled to step into the Octagon for the first time in nearly three years for a welterweight matchup against Michael Chandler at UFC 303, which takes place on June 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.
A cancelled pre-fight press conference in Dublin kicked off what has now turned into nearly two weeks of rampant speculation that the UFC 303 main event is in jeopardy, and a recent story posted (and quickly deleted) on McGregor’s Instagram account appears to imply the former two-division champion has suffered some sort of injury (h/t @ChampRDS).
UFC 302 PPV Buys Revealed? Conor McGregor Not Impressed with Makhachev, Poirier
The clip posted by “The Notorious” was a video from earlier in his career where he discussed his philosophy on how the level of resistance and movement in your training could affect a fighter’s rate of injury, and the content of that clip as well as the emojis McGregor included on the story don’t seem to bode well for his return at UFC 303.
The immediate aftermath of the cancelled press conference in Dublin also saw Chandler make a number of cryptic social media posts before he later indicated the fight was still on during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast, and as of yet no one from the UFC has commented on the status of the fight with McGregor.
The latest news from Ariel Helwani indicates that the promotion is actively exploring replacement options for the UFC 303 main event, but for now fans are still stuck speculating and waiting for concrete news regarding what was expected to be one of the biggest combat sports events of the year.
Conor McGregor UFC 303 News: Rumors & Updates for Michael Chandler Fight
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.