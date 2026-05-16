UFC Fight Night: Arnold Allen vs. Melquizael Costa Free Live Stream Results & Highlights
The UFC returns home to the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV today for a UFC Fight Night card that features two featherweight matchups at the top of the bill.
The main event will see Melquizael Costa try to continue his climb up the featherweight rankings when he takes on Arnold Allen, who is 1-3 across his last four fights but has only lost to elite UFC featherweights during that run.
The card’s co-main event could easily end up earning “Fight of the Night” honors, as featherweight action fighters Doo Ho Choi and Daniel Santos are set to square off and attempt to extend their respective winning runs.
UFC Vegas 117 Live Results & Highlights
The UFC Vegas 117 main card will also see Malcolm Wellmaker attempt to rebound from the first loss of his career when he welcomes fellow Dana White’s Contender Series-contract winner Juan Diaz to the UFC.
Bellator veteran Christian Edwards also makes his UFC debut on less than a week’s notice opposite Modestas Bukauskas, and the main card action kicks off with a bantamweight bout between Timmy Cuamba and Benardo Sopaj.
Welterweights Nikolay Veretennikov and Khaos Williams will compete just before the main card in the night’s featured prelim. The rest of the preliminary card also features an important women’s bantamweight bout between Kelten Vieira and Jacqueline Cavalcanti, plus undefeated lightweights Tommy Gantt and Artur Minev make their promotional debuts against one another after Minev stepped in on short notice to replace Trey Ogden.
All fighters successfully made weight for their respective bouts ahead of the event. The prelim action for UFC Vegas 117 is set to kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and
highlights from every fight once the card starts.
UFC Vegas 117 Main Card (8:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)
Main Event: Arnold Allen vs. Melquizael Costa
Co-Main Event: Doo Ho Choi vs. Daniel Santos
Malcolm Wellmaker vs Juan Diaz
Modestas Bukauskas vs. Christian Edwards
Timmy Cuamba vs. Bernardo Sopaj
UFC Vegas 117 Preliminary Card (5:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+
Nikolay Veretennikov vs. Khaos Williams
Tuco Tokkos vs. Ivan Erslan
Tommy Gannt vs. Artur Minev
Ketlen Vieira vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti
Andre Petroski vs. Cody Brundage
Alice Ardelean vs. Polyana Viana
Daniel Barez vs. Luis Gurule
Shauna Bannon vs. Nicolle Caliari
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.