UFC Fight Night: Arnold Allen vs. Melquizael Costa Free Live Stream Results & Highlights

The UFC returns home to the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV today for a UFC Fight Night card that features two featherweight matchups at the top of the bill.

The main event will see Melquizael Costa try to continue his climb up the featherweight rankings when he takes on Arnold Allen, who is 1-3 across his last four fights but has only lost to elite UFC featherweights during that run.

The card’s co-main event could easily end up earning “Fight of the Night” honors, as featherweight action fighters Doo Ho Choi and Daniel Santos are set to square off and attempt to extend their respective winning runs.

UFC Vegas 117 Live Results & Highlights

The UFC Vegas 117 main card will also see Malcolm Wellmaker attempt to rebound from the first loss of his career when he welcomes fellow Dana White’s Contender Series-contract winner Juan Diaz to the UFC.

Malcolm Wellmaker (red gloves) during his featherweight bout against Ethyn Ewing (not pictured) during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Bellator veteran Christian Edwards also makes his UFC debut on less than a week’s notice opposite Modestas Bukauskas, and the main card action kicks off with a bantamweight bout between Timmy Cuamba and Benardo Sopaj.

Modestas Bukauskas (red gloves) fights Paul Craig (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Welterweights Nikolay Veretennikov and Khaos Williams will compete just before the main card in the night’s featured prelim. The rest of the preliminary card also features an important women’s bantamweight bout between Kelten Vieira and Jacqueline Cavalcanti, plus undefeated lightweights Tommy Gantt and Artur Minev make their promotional debuts against one another after Minev stepped in on short notice to replace Trey Ogden.

Pannie Kianzad (blue gloves) fights Ketlen Vieira (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

All fighters successfully made weight for their respective bouts ahead of the event. The prelim action for UFC Vegas 117 is set to kick off at 5:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and

highlights from every fight once the card starts.

UFC Vegas 117 Main Card (8:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Main Event: Arnold Allen vs. Melquizael Costa

Co-Main Event: Doo Ho Choi vs. Daniel Santos

Malcolm Wellmaker vs Juan Diaz

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Christian Edwards

Timmy Cuamba vs. Bernardo Sopaj

UFC Vegas 117 Preliminary Card (5:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+

Nikolay Veretennikov vs. Khaos Williams

Tuco Tokkos vs. Ivan Erslan

Tommy Gannt vs. Artur Minev

Ketlen Vieira vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti

Andre Petroski vs. Cody Brundage

Alice Ardelean vs. Polyana Viana

Daniel Barez vs. Luis Gurule

Shauna Bannon vs. Nicolle Caliari