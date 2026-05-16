UFC Fight Night: Arnold Allen vs. Melquizael Costa Full Fight Card Odds & Best Bets

UFC Vegas 117 goes down today at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV, and MMA KO is here to give you full moneyline odds for every matchup at the event and look at some of the best betting options available.

All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).

UFC Vegas 117 Full Fight Card Odds

Arnold Allen (-130) vs. Melquizael Costa (+110)

Doo Ho Choi (+136) vs. Daniel Santos (-162)

Malcolm Wellmaker (-258) vs. Juan Diaz (+210)

Modestas Bukauskas (-340) vs. Christian Edwards (+270)

Timmy Cuamba (+110) vs. Bernardo Sopaj (-130)

Nikolay Veretennikov (-102) vs. Khaos Williams (-118)

Tuco Tokkos (+136) vs. Ivan Erslan (-162)

Tommy Gannt (-185) vs. Artur Minev (+154)

Ketlen Vieira (+130) vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti (-155)

Andre Petroski (-162) vs. Cody Brundage (+136)

Alice Ardelean (-198) vs. Polyana Viana (+164)

Daniel Barez (+130) vs. Luis Gurule (-155)

Shauna Bannon (+235) vs. Nicolle Caliari (-290)

UFC Vegas 117 Moneyline Bets

Arnold Allen to Defeat Melquizael Costa (-130)

Arnold Allen (red gloves) fights Jean Silva (blue gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Costa has been on an absolute tear during this current win streak, but Allen represents a pretty big step up in competition for him and has only lost to the very best featherweights on the UFC roster.

Benardo Sopaj to Defeat Timmy Cuamba (-130)

Ricky Turcios (red gloves) fights Benardo Sopaj (blue gloves) during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Sopaj did well to rebound from a tough debut matchup against Vinicius Oliveira when he defeated Ricky Turcios in his last outing, and I think the Swede will start to build some momentum by securing back-to-back wins when he meets Cuamba.

Daniel Santos to Defeat Doo Ho Choi (-162)

Daniel Santos (red gloves) fights Joo Sang Yoo (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Fans are hoping to see these two featherweights go to war at the Meta APEX, and Santos has put an impressive winning run together since dropping his promotional debut against Julio Arce.

UFC Vegas 117 Prop Bets

Andre Petroski vs. Cody Brundage – Fight Doesn’t Go the Distance (-160)

Josh Fremd (red gloves) fights Andre Petroski (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Petroski would ideally like to take this to the ground so he can find a submission, while Brundage should hold the power advantage and could end things via knockout while the two men engage on the feet.

Modestas Bukauskas to Defeat Christian Edwards via KO/TKO/DQ (+165)

Modestas Bukauskas (red gloves) fights Paul Craig (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Edwards comes into this fight on less than a week’s notice, and Bukauskas will be eager to secure a statement-victory after Nikita Krylov snapped his four-fight win streak when the pair met at UFC 324.

Arnold Allen Over 0.5 Takedowns Landed (-120)

Arnold Allen (red glove) fights Movsar Evloev (blue gloves) during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Allen likely won’t look to spend too much time on the ground with Costa, but this feels like the kind of matchup where “Almighty” might try to mix in some takedowns to keep the Brazilian guessing and also sway the judges in his favor during close rounds.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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