UFC Fight Night: Arnold Allen vs. Melquizael Costa Full Card Picks & Predictions
The UFC is back at the Meta APEX today for another UFC Fight Night, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 13 fights on the card.
The main event is a huge featherweight clash between longtime divisional staple Arnold Allen and surging contender Melquizael Costa, who has won six-straight fights following an initial 1-2 start to his UFC career after joining the promotion in 2023.
The co-main event also takes place in the featherweight division and will see Daniel Santos attempt to extend his winning run to five fights when he takes on Doo Ho Choi in a matchup that looks to be a clear pre-event frontrunner for “Fight of the Night” honors.
UFC Vegas 117 Main Card Predictions
Arnold Allen vs. Melquizael Costa
Costa’s recent rise has been a lot of fun to watch, but I can’t pick against Allen in this bout given that he’s only lost to the absolute best featherweights on the roster during his UFC career.
(Pick: Allen)
Doo Ho Choi vs. Daniel Santos
It’s hard not to love this matchup. Even though Choi has looked stellar during his last two bouts, I still have to pick Santos to secure his fifth-straight win here.
(Pick: Santos)
Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Juan Diaz
Wellmaker can’t get careless here against the debuting Diaz, but this looks like a favorable chance for “The Machine” to rebound from his first career loss.
(Pick: Wellmaker)
Modestas Bukauskas vs. Christian Edwards
Edwards could connect with something big here after accepting this fight on extremely short notice, but Bukauskas has looked solid for most of his second UFC stint and should spoil the Bellator veteran’s promotional debut.
(Pick: Bukauskas)
Timmy Cuamba vs. Bernardo Sopaj
This should be a fun bantamweight scrap to kick off the UFC Vegas 117 main card, and I think that Sopaj is rightfully favored to get his hand raised and halt Cuamba’s winning run.
(Pick: Sopaj)
UFC Vegas 117 Preliminary Card
Nikolay Veretennikov vs. Khaos Williams
These two welterweights hopefully intend to stand and trade strikes in the featured prelim for UFC Vegas 117, and in that kind of fight I expect that Williams’ power will be the difference maker.
(Pick: Williams)
Tuco Tokkos vs. Ivan Erslan
Erslan has had a tough go of things since making the jump over from KSW, but he should be able to secure his first UFC win here if he’s able to stifle Tokkos’ attempts to bring things to the mat.
(Pick: Erslan)
Tommy Gantt vs. Artur Minev
This is a banger matchup between two undefeated prospects, and I’m siding with Minev to make the most of this short-notice opportunity and spoil Gantt’s own debut in the process.
(Pick: Minev)
Ketlen Vieira vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti
The UFC has curiously buried the most significant matchup outside of the main event on the prelims for UFC Vegas 117, and I’ll slightly lean with Vieira to halt Cavalcanti’s lengthy winning run and keep herself in the title mix at 135 lbs.
(Pick: Viera)
Andre Petroski vs. Cody Brundage
Provided that he’s able to make this mainly a striking battle, I think Brundage has the power necessary to get things done and secure his first win in more than a year.
(Pick: Brundage)
Alice Ardelean vs. Polyana Viana
Coming into this matchup following three-straight losses, Viana will hopefully bring a considerable amount of urgency to the fight and do enough to halt Ardelean’s bid to win three bouts in a row.
(Pick: Viana)
Daniel Barez vs. Luis Gurule
Gurule has unfortunately had some difficult matchups during his short UFC run, and I think this might be his chance to finally secure his first UFC win and snap a three-fight skid.
(Pick: Gurule)
Shauna Bannon vs. Nicolle Caliari
An 0-3 start to her UFC career would likely spell the end of Caliari’s time with the promotion, and I think Bannon will be able to outwork the Brazilian and bring her own UFC record back over .500.
(Pick: Bannon)
MMA KO has been providing comprehensive coverage for UFC Vegas 117 all throughout fight week, and be sure to check back with us tomorrow for live results and highlights from all the action.
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.