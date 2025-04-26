UFC prelim fighter scores incredible one-shot knockout

My UFC debut is 2 weeks away and this is from a day in my camp.



I still work a full time job in the construction industry as a pipefitter welder so a work day includes the job site and the gym.



With that being said, it’s Huntin’ Season! See y’all soon! 😈🎯⚰️#FKKS #706 pic.twitter.com/iNMl37ag5R