UFC prelim fighter scores incredible one-shot knockout
Welcome to the UFC, Malcolm Wellmaker.
The UFC Kansas City prelims are off to a good start, with four finishes in a row. Most emphatically, Wellmaker knocked out South African prospect Cameron Saaiman with a devastating counter hook.
Now 8-0, Wellmaker stunned on Dana White's Contender Series with a similar finish, and came up against a tough test in Saaiman, a 24-year-old scrapper on a two-fight skid, albeit against top opponents in Payton Talbott and Christian Rodriguez.
Malcolm Wellmaker knocks out Cameron Saaiman
After some tentative action in the first round, Wellmaker responded to a lazy jab from Saaiman with a fade-out check hook. He caught Saaiman flush on the jaw and sent the younger fighter falling to the canvas. Some quick follow-up shots secured the victory.
Wellmaker isn't a full-time fighter despite being in the UFC. 'The Machine' works full-time in construction. With any hope, the UFC will facilitate a full-time career right away, seeing as they are the premier mixed martial arts organization.
Look out for Malcolm Wellmaker...
