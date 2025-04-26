MMA Knockout

UFC prelim fighter scores incredible one-shot knockout

Mathew Riddle

Welcome to the UFC, Malcolm Wellmaker.

The UFC Kansas City prelims are off to a good start, with four finishes in a row. Most emphatically, Wellmaker knocked out South African prospect Cameron Saaiman with a devastating counter hook.

Now 8-0, Wellmaker stunned on Dana White's Contender Series with a similar finish, and came up against a tough test in Saaiman, a 24-year-old scrapper on a two-fight skid, albeit against top opponents in Payton Talbott and Christian Rodriguez.

Malcolm Wellmaker knocks out Cameron Saaiman

After some tentative action in the first round, Wellmaker responded to a lazy jab from Saaiman with a fade-out check hook. He caught Saaiman flush on the jaw and sent the younger fighter falling to the canvas. Some quick follow-up shots secured the victory.

Wellmaker isn't a full-time fighter despite being in the UFC. 'The Machine' works full-time in construction. With any hope, the UFC will facilitate a full-time career right away, seeing as they are the premier mixed martial arts organization.

Look out for Malcolm Wellmaker...

Published
Mathew Riddle
MATHEW RIDDLE

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

